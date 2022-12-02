Sullivan's Golden Arrows proved to be rude hosts Friday night as the Golden Arrows swept a pair of Western Indiana Conference basketball games from Northview.
The Arrows dominated the boys game with a 17-2 margin in the third period for a 75-53 win, and earlier won the girls game 58-42 after jumping out to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.
Sullivan's boys shot the lights out in picking up a win in their first conference game of the season, hitting 12 of 21 from 3-point range and 29 of 54 shots overall.
The Arrows led 23-15 after one period and 40-30 at halftime.
Kyle Cottee scored Northview's first and only basket of the third period 16 seconds into the second half, and the Arrows rode the hot hands of Luke Adams and Eli Gettinger to break things open for good.
Adams hit a trey and four baskets in the lethal run, while Gettinger hit a trey and a two.
Adams led Sullivan with 19 points, while Gettinger had 18 and reserve Carson Granby added 16 points. Freshman Cooper Bock had nine points.
Northview was led by senior Drew Cook, who hit 8 of 13 shots and 6 of 7 field goals to finish with 22 points. No other Knights hit double figures, although freshman Avery Perry had a career-high 8 off the bench.
Sullivan is now 2-1 overall and plays at Shakamak on Saturday night, while Northview is now 0-2 and travels to Lebanon on Saturday night.
In the girls' game, Sullivan scored 12 straight points after falling behind 1-0 and led 14-5 at the first stop. Six different Arrows scored in that dominant period.
After Northview's Audri Spencer scored her team's first basket of the second period, Sullivan then scored seven points in a row from four different players to assume the 21-7 lead.
Freshman point guard Avari Kelley hit a pair of treys later in the period as Sullivan led 29-14 at intermission.
Northview changed to a full-court press in the third period and forced the arrows into seven turnovers. The Knights won the period 13-11, behind 10 more points from Spencer, but still trailed 40-27 at the final stop.
Sullivan got three baskets from impressive sophomore post player Jacie Wilson in the final period as the Arrows poured in 18 points in the final frame.
Wilson led Sullivan with 15 points, while Kelley had 14 and Avery Wiltermood added 13.
Spencer had 21 points for Northview to lead all scorers. No other Knights reached double figures, although freshman Reagan White added seven points.
Sullivan is now 6-4 overall and 2-2 in WIC action, and plays at North Putnam next Friday night.
Northview (4-2 overall, 1-1 WIC) will go to Lebanon on Saturday.
