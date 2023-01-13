West Vigo came out of the gates strongly Friday night, bolting out to an 8-3 lead over Sullivan and holding a two-point advantage after one period.
The Golden Arrows then put their shooting shoes on, hitting 7 of 9 shots in the second period and 11 of 15 in the third period to pull away for a 72-52 win over the Vikings and remain undefeated in Western Indiana Conference boys action.
Zeke Tanoos had five first-period points to pace the Vikings to the early lead, but Luke Adams poured in 12 for Sullivan in the second period to help break the game open.
With the game tied at 19-19, Jensen Turner hit a trey and was fouled — converting the free throw for a four-point play.
The Arrows went on a 12-3 run to close out the half and hold a 31-26 lead at intermission.
The Arrows hit 9 of their first 10 shots in the third quarter from five different players. West Vigo’s Talan Boehler hit a pair of treys and Tanoos added three baskets to help keep the VIkings close, but the Arrows were just too hot in scoring 25 third-period points as they assumed a 56-41 lead at the final stop.
Adams led all scorers with 23 points for Sullivan, while improving freshman big man Cooper Bock had 17 points and Javyn Woodard added 15 — in addition to face-guarding Tanoos for much of the night and holding West Vigo’s leading scorer under his 20-point average.
Tanoos and Boehler each had 15 for the Vikings and Turner added 13, but the rest of the Vikings managed just nine points.
Sullivan is now 11-3 overall and 6-0 in WIC action. The Arrows host Vincennes Lincoln tonight.
West Vigo fell to 7-8 overall and 3-4 in league play. The Vikings play at Indian Creek (undefeated in WIC action) next Saturday afternoon.
In the girls’ game, Sullivan raced to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and was never challenged in a 69-39 win.
Sullivan scored 20 more points in the second period to take a 40-19 halftime lead, and led 52-30 after three periods.
Avery Wiltermood hit three treys and 5 of 5 at the line in leading all scorers with 20 points for Sullivan, while sophomore post player Jacie Wilson added 18 points. The Arrows got eight points each from Avari Kelley and Klaire Williams.
Sullivan, which improved to 13-7 overall and 7-2 in league play (third place), will play Wednesday at North Knox.
The Vikings were led by Katelyn Fennell, who had more than half of her team’s points with 26.
West Vigo fell to 7-12 overall and 3-6 in WIC action, and hosts Bloomfield on Tuesday.
