Sullivan's Hanna Burkhart and Terre Haute South's Ayden Zinkovich are among the high school standouts selected to play in the 25th Annual North/South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup on Sunday, June 11 at Community Sports & Wellness in Pendleton.
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association selection committee chose the teams.
The event begins at 10:10 a.m. June 11, with each player competing in three rounds of play. The event will honor seniors from across the state who have excelled on the tennis courts. The teams will be coached by the 2022 ICGSA District Coaches of the Year.
The North team will be coached by Tim Wright (West Lafayette), Bill Mountford (SB St. Joseph's) and Trudy Coler (Westfield). Members of the North Team are: Amy Adams (NorthWood), Natalie Black (Zionsville), Lauren Boyer (Peru), Taylor Delp (Plymouth), Madison Fuqua (Mississinewa), Hannah Hodgen (Twin Lakes), Mackey Hyde (Peru), Ellie Jones (Plymouth), Emma Need (Twin Lakes), Alana Raymond (Westfield), Sophia Pischalko (Penn), Janet Wegener (Delta).
The South Team will be coached by Rusty Hughes (Franklin Community) and Scott Yarbrough (Jasper). Members of the South team are: Hanna Burkhart (Sullivan), Payton Dugan (Vincennes Lincoln), Caitlin Heim (Bloomington South), Ailyn Hendricks (Franklin Community), Claire Meyer (New Albany), Lily Meyer (New Albany), Madison Smith (Evansville Christian), Evelyn Storm (Oldenburg Academy), Riley Walker (Bloomington South), Mimi Wilder (Oldenburg Academy), Emma Williams (Franklin Community), Ayden Zinkovich (Terre Haute South).
