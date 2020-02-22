Sullivan freshman Lane Gilbert placed fourth Saturday in the 113-pound weight class at the 2020 IHSAA State Wrestling Finals in Indianapolis.
Gilbert split his two morning matches then was beaten in the 3rd place match by Crown Point's Logan Frazier 3-1 in overtime. Gilbert ends his season with a 37-3 record.
In his first match of the day, Gilbert defeated Aidan Sprague of East Nobel 11-4, before being pinned in 45 seconds by Alex Cottey, a junior from Perry Meridian High School.
Cottey (41-1) will wrestle Avon's Cheaney Schoeff (37-4) for the 113-pound title later Saturday night.
