Sullivan's Lane Gilbert concluded his fabulous freshman season Saturday afternoon with a fourth-place finish in the 113-pound weight class as part of the IHSAA wrestling state finals inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
After taking a 7-4 decision from Carmel sophomore Brac Hooper on Friday night, Gilbert split his two morning matches before being beaten in the third-place match by Crown Point freshman Logan Frazier 3-1 in overtime. Gilbert ended his season with a 37-3 record.
In his first match of the day, Gilbert defeated Aidan Sprague of East Noble 11-4 before being pinned in 45 seconds by Alex Cottey, a junior from Perry Meridian..
Cottey (42-1) defeated Avon freshman Cheaney Schoeff (37-5) in a 9-5 decision for the 113 championship Saturday night.
On Friday, Terre Haute South senior Brendan McPike lost by technical fall to at the 3:19 mark to Merrillville senior Khris Walton. McPike ended up 33-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.