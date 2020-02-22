SPT 022220 GILBERT 113 01

Best finish ever for a Golden Arrow: Sullivan's Lane Gilbert tries to gain the upper hand during his third-place match against Crown Point's Logan Frazier on Saturday at the IHSAA state finals in Indianapolis.

 JOSEPH C. GARZA

Sullivan's Lane Gilbert concluded his fabulous freshman season Saturday afternoon with a fourth-place finish in the 113-pound weight class as part of the IHSAA wrestling state finals inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Sullivan's Lane Gilbert waits for the third-place 106-pound match to end before taking the mat on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the IHSAA state wrestlling finals.

After taking a 7-4 decision from Carmel sophomore Brac Hooper on Friday night, Gilbert split his two morning matches before being beaten in the third-place match by Crown Point freshman Logan Frazier 3-1 in overtime. Gilbert ended his season with a 37-3 record.

In his first match of the day, Gilbert defeated Aidan Sprague of East Noble 11-4 before being pinned in 45 seconds by Alex Cottey, a junior from Perry Meridian..

Cottey (42-1) defeated Avon freshman Cheaney Schoeff (37-5) in a 9-5 decision for the 113 championship Saturday night.

On Friday, Terre Haute South senior Brendan McPike lost by technical fall to at the 3:19 mark to Merrillville senior Khris Walton. McPike ended up 33-4.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Sullivan's Lane Gilbert, right, tangles with Crown Point's Logan Frazier during their 113-pound third-place match on Saturday at the IHSAA state finals in Indianapolis. Gilbert lost in overtime.

