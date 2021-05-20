When the moment came for Sullivan’s girls tennis team to end the long dominance of the Terre Haute schools in the Terre Haute sectional, it was more sedate than you might think.
Annie Smith, Sullivan’s unbeaten No. 3 singles player, had the honor of clinching the Terre Haute North Sectional for Sullivan — the first time a non-Terre Haute school has earned the prize since 1992.
The Golden Arrows would go on to beat host Terre Haute North 5-0 when all of the matches concluded.
However, upon clinching a prize many thought was unattainable for any non-Terre Haute school there were no wild celebrations, at least not immediately.
There were no screams, no tossed rackets, no fist pumps, no gesticulations at all, really.
Nothing outside of the completely earned smiles that were on the Golden Arrows’ faces from a job well-done.
Still, this is a mind-blowing moment, isn’t it? Smith did indeed confirm that it was.
“It’s incredible. I’ve been playing since I was in fourth grade and I never imagined this, especially with how big the Terre Haute schools’ programs are. It’s our first time winning a sectional and it feels pretty great,” Smith said.
Why? The natural answer is that the confidence that carried Sullivan to an undefeated season was there in abundance again. It’s a quiet confidence, but it’s there. And it’s constantly born out in the results.
“We knew when we beat all of these teams in the regular season that we were capable, but to get it done means handling the moment. I give the girls great credit in that. They have not been afraid of the moment. They’ve gone out and played with courage and handled the pressure great,” Sullivan coach Wes Kirk said.
From a tennis point of view, the one thing you immediately notice about all of Sullivan’s singles players is their patience. No. 1 singles player Hanna Burkhart, No. 2 singles player Paige Chickadaunce and Smith are not going to blow you away with bullet-like ground strokes.
What they do very well is outlast their opponents with an uncommon knack to hit deadly accurate defensive shots and volleys. Sullivan very rarely makes unforced mistakes and they don’t get rattled — they wait for their opponents to crack under their steadiness.
“I definitely use that a lot in my game just to stay patient and consistent. Sometimes it works because the other person will miss,” Burkhart noted.
“I think the girls, at all of our positions, has been shot selection. We try to pick the high-percentage shots and you see that in our play,” Kirk said.
The buildup to the sectional title match was one that Sullivan’s program hasn’t been subject to since the George H. Bush administration. The undefeated record spoke volumes about whether the Arrows were capable of winning the sectional, but there was still the matter of doing it.
How did the Arrows approach the moment?
“I went in excited. I was really excited with the way it turned out,” Burkhart said.
For the Patriots, they will have the forward to look to. All but one of the players — No. 1 singles senior Averie Shore — will be eligible to return from a team that had a 4-13 record.
Kirk, who coached at Terre Haute South for 16 years, knows the local tennis scene back and forth. He was modest when asked to put Sullivan’s accomplishment into perspective.
“The fun in me has been how much the community and school administration has gotten behind us. All of the main administrators at our schools are here today. That means so much to our girls to know that they’re that important,” Kirk said. “I’ve been coaching tennis at Sullivan for six years. We have other sports that consistently win against big schools. That’s inspiring to me. Today? We showed that we can.”
When it was pointed that it’s one thing for Sullivan to beat the Terre Haute schools in basketball, baseball or softball on an occasional basis, but quite another to topple the Braves and Patriots from their dominance in the sport of tennis, Kirk cracked a slight grin.
“Since 1992,” said Kirk, a reminder of how long it had been since Sullivan last achieved this honor. “We’ve been blessed with experience and smart, dedicated girls. We’ve had a perfect storm of positive qualities and then they did the work.”
Sullivan advanced to next Tuesday’s Crawfordsville Regional semifinal, where the Arrows will play the Northview Sectional winner. The championship match there will be played on Friday.
Sullivan 5, TH North 0
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Averie Shore 6-2, 6-2, Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Caroline Effner 6-1, 6-3; Annie Smith (S) def. Ye-Win Jung 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisl (S) def. Maylee Brown-Olivia Effner 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, Alexandra Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Krista Cottom-Kenley Shoults 6-1, 6-3.
Next — Sullivan (22-0) will compete against the Northview Sectional winner at the Crawfordsville Regional next Tuesday. Terre Haute North concluded its season with a 4-13 record.
