Sullivan overcame a rare loss by No. 1 singles player Hanna Burkhart, defeating Greencastle 4-1 in the Crawfordsville Regional semifinals for girls high school tennis Tuesday.
The 19-1 Golden Arrows will advance to face Benton Central for the regional championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Benton Central defeated the host Athenians 4-1 in the other semifinal match Tuesday.
Playing at No. 3 singles Tuesday, freshman Ally McKinney probably had the most impressive triumph for Sullivan. She came out on top of a 6-1, 6-0 decision.
