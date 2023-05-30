Sullivan had the winning run in scoring position in both the bottom of the seventh and the bottom of the eighth in a Class 2A softball regional game Tuesday night on the Golden Arrows’ diamond.
But North Posey’s Erin Hoehn pitched her way out of both jams — and also struck out 21 batters — and the visiting Vikings pushed across a ninth-inning run for a 2-1 win and a trip to Saturday’s Forest Park Semistate.
Sullivan’s Kate Ridgway stranded 13 Viking baserunners and threw a whopping 171 pitches. But a pair of two-out singles gave the visitors their runs.
Avery Wiltermood of the Golden Arrows hit Hoehn’s first pitch for a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning, got to second when Jaylynn Hobbs was hit by a pitch, took third on a wild pitch and scored — in a bang-bang play at the plate — on the throw to first base when Lexi Grindstaff grounded back to Hoehn. The Arrows also got a leadoff walk to Aphtyn Earley in the second inning but pinch-runner Avari Kelley was stranded at third.
And then Hoehn retired 15 batters in a row, striking out 10 of them.
North Posey tied the score in the third when Hoehn was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner Ava Lowe stole a base and scored on a two-out single by Sibyl Renshaw. Then, for the next four innings, Ridgway found ways to get out of trouble.
“Kate put herself in some pressure situations [walking eight, hitting two], but our defense backed her up and we got out of it,” coach Lela Earley of the Arrows said afterward.
“I had to throw my best game [against Hoehn],” Ridgway said after it was over. “My team played great behind me.”
Grindstaff led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, breaking Hoehn’s streak of 15 in a row, and pinch-runner Gaige Goodman stole second. With two out, Kensley Wiltermood reached on a dropped third strike and stole second herself, but Hoehn got a strikeout to leave runners at second and third.
In the eighth, Mylee Vandevender led off with a single and stole second, but that was in the midst of Hoehn striking out the side.
And in the top of the ninth, North Posey’s Alyssa Heath — wearing the proverbial “golden sombrero” after striking out four times — hit a leadoff double and Jenna Wehman’s two-out single broke the tie.
“I think we definitely gave [the Vikings] more than what was expected,” coach Earley said afterward, “but [Hoehn’s] legit, the best I’ve ever seen. They’re a good team, and they played with a lot of fire.”
So did the Arrows.
“I’m proud of my team,” Earley said. “Their fight, and their season. They’re a great group of kids to coach.”
“We got a few hits, and we got on base,” Ridgway said. “I’m proud of us for that.”
Sullivan has just three seniors: Jocey Wible, Klaire Williams and Avery Wiltermood, all of whom were starters in 2021 when Sullivan was the state runner-up. Wible and Williams both had outstanding defensive plays and catcher Chelsea Scarbrough was outstanding behind the plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.