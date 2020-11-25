Sullivan boys basketball coach Jeff Moore has lauded the depth he feels his Golden Arrows will have this season.
Based on the Golden Arrows’ opening night performance against South Knox? You can understand why Moore is smitten.
Sullivan demonstrated the multiple weapons it can call upon as it defeated the Spartans 71-59 in front of small, COVID-19-enforced group of fans at Sullivan on Wednesday.
“I’ve said all along that we have seven kids that we can start. Any of those seven. That’s the way I feel. I don’t think we’ll drop off at all with any of those seven,” Moore said.
Four Golden Arrows reached double-figure points and it was a blend of old hands and new contributors who produced.
Southpaw sophomore Luke Adams co-led Sullivan with 20 points off the bench. Casey transfer Jackson Hills also scored 20, making his final his final eight field goal attempts.
Point guard Randy Kelley contributed 15 points, 13 scored in the second half, while Olney transfer Braden Flanagan tossed in 14.
The beauty of it for Sullivan (1-0) was that they seemingly went in shifts to produce their scoring. At no point was South Knox able to effectively shut all of Sullivan's scoring options down.
“It’s a tribute to the new kids [Flanagan, Hills] that everyone shares the basketball. They all want the same thing I want … to win,” Moore said.
Sullivan played with a higher degree of difficulty too. Guard Will King got into early foul trouble and barely played in the first half. Guard Rocco Roshel didn’t play at all.
South Knox (0-1) has a quality team too, and for a while, the Spartans joined battle in an entertaining tit-for-tat.
The Spartans led 12-11 after a first quarter in which both teams started hot and then cooled off late in the quarter. South Knox guard Garrett Holscher, who would go on to lead both teams with 21 points, was particularly troublesome for the Arrows.
Sullivan took the lead in the second quarter thanks to its pressure defense – it forced South Knox’s offense to speed up and commit turnovers – and due to Adams’ hot hand.
Adams converted a traditional three-point play at 4:45 and then drilled a 3-point bucket on the next possession to put the Arrows up 19-14. Adams scored 11 in the second quarter as Sullivan led 30-28 at the half.
South Knox tied it twice in the third quarter, but Sullivan was always able to find a response. Hills heated up in the third quarter, scoring six straight points in an 8-2 run that put the game in Sullivan’s hands for good.
“[Hills] is going to be better than he was last year just because he’s a year older. He was well-coached before he got here [Tom] Brannan [Casey coach] does a good job,” Moore said.
Later, Kelley, who only scored two points in the first half, scored nine points in the final three minutes of the quarter to increase Sullivan’s advantage to 53-41.
South Knox ran out of gas in the fourth quarter as Sullivan’s lead peaked at 16.
“I’m pretty happy about the way it turned out for the first game. Of course, there’s things to work on, but we have some pieces,” Moore said.
Sullivan next plays at Shakamak on Dec. 5.
