Sullivan advances to sectional championship by beating Cascade

Despite playing without their top player, star running back Liam Farmer, the Cascade Cadets battled Sullivan tough Friday night in Sectional 37 semifinal football action.
The Golden Arrows shut out the Cadets in the second half and scored 10 points of their own to record a 30-14 win and advance to next Friday’s championship game with bitter rival Sullivan.
Sullivan got on the board first on a 12-yard run by quarterback Rowdy Adams with 5:12 left in the first period.
Sullivan’s Seth Pirtle intercepted a Cascade pass on the next play, but Sullivan was then forced to punt.
Cascade drove to its first score, with Toby Savini scoring from 23 yards out on the first play of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 7-6.
Sullivan bounced back to expand its lead, as hard-nosed running back Lane Deckard scored on a 4-point run with 9:41 left in the half that put Sullivan up 14-6.
Farmer had gained more than 2,000 yards and scored 18 touchdowns until breaking his leg against Greencastle last week, but the youthful Cadets (with several freshmen playing key roles) picked up the slack and tied the game at 14-14 on a 27-yard run by Damien Appleby with 7:01 left in the half.
Sullivan was able to take a 20-14 lead on the strength of an 11-yard TD pass from Rowdy Adams to Luke Adams with 2:38 left in the half. The Arrows quickly got the ball back, and were able to get a 31-yard field goal from Giuseppe Leone in the final seconds of the half for a 23-14 lead and make it a two-possession game.
Neither team scored in the third period, and the Arrows put the game away with a 19-yard Deckard touchdown with 3:20 left in the game.
Pirtle made his second interception of the game on the ensuing drive to end Cascade’s chances.
Sullivan coach Mike Caton knew his team was in for a tough battle, and was proud of his offensive linemen for helping both Deckard and Rowdy Adams to rush for more than 100 yards.
“Our defense has played sound all year, and I told them all them all week that every team you play from here on out is going to be good and is going to battle,” he said. “Cascade is a little young and didn’t have their starting running back, but they came in here to play. I put a lot on our linemen this week, and in pregame today I told them I was putting it on them. We wanted to try to burn the clock and get three or four yards at a time, and we knew they wanted to do the same thing.”
The Arrows and Miners will meet for the first time in their 100 years of playing each other at Sullivan on Friday, and Caton is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s going to be a great battle, and both teams want it really bad,” he said. “It’s beneficial that it’s here. This was the goal to get to this point, and I’m proud of the team and all the coaches.
“We are excited to play them.”
Cascade 0 14 0 0 — 14
Sullivan 7 16 0 7 — 30
S — R.Adams 12 run (Leone kick)
C — Savini 23 run (kick failed)
S — Deckard 4 run (Leone kick)
C — Appleby 27 run (Weigle pass from Trebley)
S — L.Adams 11 pass from R.Adams (kick failed)
S — Leone 31 FG
S — Deckard 19 run (Leone kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.