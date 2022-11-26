Before anyone says anything negative about the Indiana State women's basketball team losing to winless Ohio University 74-62 Saturday in Hulman Center, consider a few facts.
1.) The Bobcats made the Women's NIT last season (losing to South Dakota State in the first round); 2.) their leading scorer Cece Hooks (22.3 points per game) has since graduated; and 3.) most of the key components in Saturday's victory over the Sycamores were role players in 2021-22. So they have experienced winning.
Most likely, they've been trying to get used to playing without Hooks and they apparently figured it out Saturday.
Of maybe ISU didn't perform up to its usual expectations. Or maybe a little of both.
Regardless, Ohio's top four scorers Saturday outpointed the Sycamores' only double-digit scorer — 6-foot freshman guard Bella Finnegan, who came off the bench to deliver 10 points. For the visitors, Caitlyn Kroll led the way with 19 points with the help of 5-for-9 marksmanship from 3-point range, reserve Kendall Hale tallied 16 points, their usual leading scorer Yaya Felder had 15 points and substitute Jaya McClure added 11 points. It should be noted that Kroll entered the contest shooting 2 for 11 from beyond the long-range arc, so her accuracy in Hulman Center may have surprised ISU somewhat.
And Felder, a 5-8 sophomore guard, was the game's top rebounder with nine.
Nothing seemed to go right for the Sycamores all afternoon.
They didn't shoot well — 22 of 62 from the field (35.5 percent) and 6 for 26 (23.1 percent) — and the team's top two scorers this season were held to eight points (senior guard Anna McKendree) and three points (senior guard Del'Janae Williams) respectively. The 5-7 McKendree did post team highs of eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
Indiana State owned a couple leads in the first quarter — 2-0 after a Mya Glanton fielder 29 seconds in the matchup and 21-18 after consecutive baskets by Hattie Westerfeld, Finnegan and Ella Sawyer — but a 3-point goal by Kroll and a free throw by Felder gave the Bobcats a 22-21 advantage that carried into the second quarter.
The Sycamores would never lead again. Ohio rattled off the first seven points of the second period to pad its cushion to 29-22, culminating the run with a turnaround jumper by Hale.
Aww, Hale no!
ISU coach Chad Killinger's squad pulled within 29-27 and 34-32 before halftime, providing the home fans with a sense that a victory-producing rally was waiting right around the corner.
That rally must have taken a detour in the third frame because it didn't show up.
After a McKendree trey cut Indiana State's deficit to 36-35, Felder answered with a 3 of her own and Hale followed with an inside bucket.
Aww, Hale no! Not again?
Ohio built margins of eight twice — 45-37 and 58-50 — before a McClure basket made it 60-51 heading into the final 10 minutes.
An ISU turnover seven seconds into the fourth period set the tone for the rest of the game. With 7:38 showing on the scoreboard, Felder converted a jumper to boost the Bobcats' lead to 13 at 66-53. A 3-bomb from Hale with 5:48 left pretty much doomed the Sycamores' comeback hopes.
Aww . . . eh, you get the point.
"It was obviously just a tough day," Killinger admitted afterward. "Didn't shooting the ball well. Didn't finish well around the rim. Defensively, we're going to have to get a little bit more committed to what we're doing. We're giving up over 70 points a game. That's not acceptable to me. So we need to get to work on that end of the floor."
Killinger said the Bobcats "didn't do anything that we weren't prepared for."
"I thought the scouting report was right," he added. "I think our ability to digest that is going to have to improve, especially once we get to [Missouri Valley Conference] play. . . . In my opinion of this game, they came in and imposed their will on us a little bit and we allowed that to happen."
The Sycamores' turnaround until its next clash is three days — 6 p.m. Tuesday against Chicago State in Hulman Center.
"We've just got to come in focused," he said of his 2-2 Sycamores. "We have a lot of home games. And if we can protect our home court — our goal is to have a winning season — we're going to set ourselves up to be able to do that."
"Obviously, we're all disappointed," added ISU junior forward Adrian Folks, who contributed six points off the bench as she continues her road back from 2021 knee injuries. "But I don't think is going to let us put our heads down. We're the type of team that will keep going."
"I think even from the start of the game [Saturday], we weren't necessarily 100-percent focused," McKendree assessed. "I feel like our energy was off. . . . I think they came out with more energy than we did. I think they outplayed us."
So what needs to happen differently against Chicago State?
"Right when the jump ball starts, needing to give every play 100 percent and playing how we know how to play," McKendree replied, "and trying not to get out of what we're best at."
