Cara Stuckey is the Terre Haute Women's Golf Association city champion for the third straight time and 14th time overall after outlasting Rachel Welker 4 and 3 on Sunday at Hulman Links.
Flight winners were Beth Lowe and Vivian Tompkins in the three-day tournament among 17 players.
Welker had been the tournament medalist — this year players shot their qualifying round prior to the tournament — and won her first two matches on Friday and Saturday, but Stuckey continued to build on her all-time record that might never be challenged.
Megan Ramer defeated Alex Maris in the third-place match, while Alex Pickens defeated Morgan Patterson 4 and 3 in the championship flight consolation match. The championship flight also included Eileen Mann and Linda Price.
Lowe was the tournament's senior medalist and defeated Sophie Boyll — one of the players on Stuckey's high school team at Terre Haute South — in Sunday's first-flight championship match.
Sharon Horrall beat Linda Snow for third place while Grace Kidwell — another of Stuckey's South players — won the first-flight consolation match over Teresa Moreland.
In the three-woman second flight, a modified system was used instead of match play. Sunday's championship match also included Liz Torrence, with Madison Greunert also in the field.
Sunday finals
Championship Flight
Cara Stuckey def. Rachel Welker 4 and 3; Megan Ramer def. Alex Maris 4 and 3; Alex Pickens def. Morgan Patterson 4 and 3
First Flight
Beth Lowe def. Sophie Boyll 6 and 4; Sharon Horrall def. Linda Snow 8 and 6; Grace Kidwell def. Teresa Moreland 4 and 3
Second Flight
Vivian Tompkins def. Liz Torrence 11 1/2-6 1/2
Saturday
Championship Flight
Welker def. Maris 5 and 4; Stuckey def. Ramer 4 and 3; Pickens def. Linda Price 5 and 3; Patterson def. Eileen Mann 2 up
First Flight
Lowe def. Snow 4 and 3; Boyll def. Horrall 1 up
Second Flight
Tompkins def. Madison Greunert 12 1/2-5 1/2
Friday
Championship Flight
Welker def. Price; Maris def. Pickens; Ramer def. Mann; Stuckey def. Patterson
First Flight
Snow def. Kidwell; Horrall def. Morland; Lowe and Boyll had byes
Second Flight
Torrence def. Gruenert; Tompkins had bye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.