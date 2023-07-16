They're coming for Cara Stuckey, and at least one of the pursuers isn't even a golfer the perennial Terre Haute Women's Golf Association champion trained herself.
But Sunday wasn't the day for the champion to go down, as Stuckey defeated Alex Maris 1 up at Rea Park, winning the last two holes for her seventh straight women's city title and her 18th overall.
Maris, runner-up to Stuckey for "at least three" times, she said, is a former golfer at Terre Haute South, coached by Stuckey. So is Grace Kidwell, a more recent Brave who threw five birdies at her former coach in Saturday's semifinal round before Stuckey prevailed.
Brooklee Bussing, a former Northview golfer currently playing at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, won Sunday's consolation championship in her first appearance in the city tournament after losing in 19 holes to Maris in Friday's quarterfinal match. Two other former Braves and two current Braves were also included in the eight-person championship flight.
"Probably the best championship flight ever," Stuckey pointed out after Sunday's match. "It took 82 to make the cut."
And for 16 holes on Sunday, the championship match lived up to that billing.
Maris birdied the first hole and never trailed until the final putt of the match. Stuckey tied the match on the sixth hole, Maris regained the advantage n the seventh, and for the next nine holes the match score didn't change.
The competitors weren't matching bogeys either. At the turn, Maris was unofficially 4 or 5 under par, Stuckey a shot behind her.
"I thought we both got off to a great start," Stuckey said afterward.
"I was proud of my front nine," Maris said. "I couldn't ask for much more."
The back nine started with 14 combined pars on the first seven holes. Stuckey had a putt lip out on No. 10, Maris the same on No. 13, and Stuckey's clutch par putt on 15 -- after her first putt went well past the hole -- was quickly offset when a short birdie putt didn't drop for her on the next hole. Often the shots of the two golfers wound up within a few yards of each other.
"We got the push on 15, and I said to myself, 'I could push out [halve every remaining hole] and win,' " Maris said after the match.
Then came No. 17, a par-3 hole that's probably not considered one of Rea Park's toughest.
Maris, with honors since winning the seventh hole, hit first and was short, but Stuckey followed by going left -- almost even with the hole, but off the fairway. "I tugged it a little," said Stuckey, who was faced with a loss if Maris won the hole.
Maris's second shot was barely on the green, however -- "I left myself too short," she said, hinting that she may have been a little timid -- and she eventually lipped a bogey putt, Stuckey winning the hole to even the match. Both were just off the green after two shots on 18; Stuckey made her par putt after Maris missed hers.
"It was just an unfortunate way to end," Maris concluded.
"[Maris] probably deserved to win," Stuckey said, "but I found a way to be 1 up at the end. She'll get me one of these days.
"I'm just not as good as I used to be . . . my wedges weren't that sharp when I wanted to make birdies instead of pars," added the champion, who would tie Mary Alice Gormong for most consecutive championships -- just about the only city tournament record Stuckey doesn't already have -- by winning next year, "but they've still got to shoot under par to beat me."
Saturday's results
Championship Flight
Cara Stuckey def. Grace Kidwell 2 and 1
Alex Maris def. Diana Luther 4 and 2
Rylee Roscoe def. Morgan Johnson 3 and 1
Brooklee Bussing def. Presley White 4 and 3
Sunday's results
Beth Lowe def. Josie Thompson 2 and 1, senior consolation
Sheri Harden def. Linda Price 1 up, senior final
Madison Greunert def. Theresa Moreland 5 and 3, first flight consolation
Eileen Mann def. Brenda Anderson 1 up, first flight final
Bussing def. Roscoe 2 up, consolation final
Luther def. Kidwell 1 up, third place
Stuckey def. Maris 1 up, championship
