Sometime in the next 40 years or so — after she matches or betters Carrie Werneke's record of winning in five different decades — Cara Stuckey is going to stop playing competitive golf and somebody else will have to set the standard for the Terre Haute Women's Golf Association City Tournament.
Just after noon on Sunday at Rea Park, Stuckey sank a 2-foot putt on the 18th hole for a 1-up victory over Megan Ramer in a championship match the winner called, "a little uglier than usual" and got no argument from her competitor.
"Neither of us played great, but it was a fun, tight match," Ramer described it.
"Megan and I neither one had our 'A' game," Stuckey said. "There were some really good shots, but we left some out there."
Sounds dreadful, and Stuckey — now a 15-time city champion, with a four-year winning streak — is entitled to describe the golf however she wishes. But here are some numbers.
• Zero — The number of double-bogeys or worse by the two players.
• Four — The number of fairways missed by the two players over the last 11 holes, and that counts Stuckey's drive on 18 that was a couple of inches into some grass that didn't cover her shoetops.
• Two — Stuckey's biggest lead (Ramer never was ahead).
• Minus 1 — Stuckey's unofficial final score with relation to par. That's a legitimate gripe for the champion, considering she had six birdies in the first 11 holes of her semifinal match a day earlier.
Which brings us back to the term "standards." Looking back at the 20th century (Stuckey's first win came in 1999), there were many champions who could only dream of finishing the tournament under par. Coming within a shot or two of par, as Ramer did Sunday, might have won a championship match by a score of something like 5 and 3.
Spectacular golf Sunday? Maybe not. But bad golf? Nowhere to be found. Social distancing? Not as easy as it sometimes is in golf, since both players were consistently hitting the ball down the middle and for almost identical yardage.
Skinny cigarettes are no longer a thing, but Terre Haute women's golf has come a long way.
Stuckey's third birdie gave her a two-hole lead for the first time on the seventh hole, but she missed a short par putt on No. 8 (after both players missed sinking chip shots for birdie by inches) and Ramer was back within one. Maybe fueled by that miss, Stuckey got her fourth birdie on No. 9 and was back ahead by two.
It stayed that way until No. 12, when Ramer rescued what could have been a disastrous hole (tee shot well to the right, second shot well to the left) by getting up and down for par while Stuckey lipped out her own par putt. Again, however, Stuckey won the next hole.
Ramer birdied 14 (and Stuckey had her worst tee shot of the back 9) to get within one, but the challenger lipped out her own putt on 15 that could have tied the match. Both players putted for eagle on 16, but Ramer putted three times, settled for par and trailed by two with two holes remaining. Stuckey again lipped out a putt that would have clinched the match on 17, but finished it off on the next hole.
"More bogeys than I'm used to," Stuckey said. "I'm getting old."
Ramer, a player at the College of Central Georgia, never wilted despite trailing by one or two over the last 15 holes. "It's just a matter of getting in the right mindset," she said afterward. "You keep fighting for it."
"It was nice to get the 1 up," Stuckey said, but added she was just as proud of another statistic.
"Four former or current players [coached by Stuckey at Terre Haute South High School] were in other championship matches today," she pointed out. Alexandria Maris defeated Diana Luther for third place and Morgan Patterson beat Grace Kidwell for the consolation championship.
Next THWGA event is the Ringer Tournament at Rea Park on Aug. 1-2.
Qualifying rounds
Low Medalist – Megan Ramer (67)
Senior Low Medalist – Sharon Horrall (83)
Friday's results
Championship Flight
Megan Ramer def. Kristen Nasser 4&3
Alexandria Maris def. Grace Kidwell 4&3
Cara Stuckey def. Morgan Patterson 4&3
Diana Luther def. Eileen Mann 5&4
Senior Flight
Sharon Horrall def. Madonna Johnson 8&7
Beth Lowe def. Liz Torrence 6&5
Sheri Harden def. Pat Mozley 3&2
Shirley Padgett def. Linda Snow 10&8
First Flight
Sophie Boyll def. Rylee Roscoe 5&3
Madison Gruenert def. Christi Fenton 8&6
Byes — Vivian Tompkins, Linda Price
Saturday's results
Championship Flight
Ramer def. Maris 7&6
Stuckey def. Luther 5&3
Championship Consolation
Patterson def. Mann 1 up
Kidwell def. Nasser 6&5
Senior Flight
Horrall def. Lowe 5&4
Harden def. Padgett 1 up 19 holes
Senior Consolation
Torrence def. Johnson 6&4
Mozley def. Snow 6&5
First Flight
Tompkins def. Boyll 3&2
Gruenert def. Price 6&4
Byes — Fenton, Roscoe
Sunday's results
Championship Flight
Stuckey def. Ramer 1 up, championship
Maris def. Luther 3&2, third place
Patterson def. Kidwell 2 up, consolation championship
Senior Flight
Horrall def. Harden 2&1, championship
Padgett def. Lowe 3&2, third place
Mozley def. Torrence 2&1, consolation championship
First Flight
Tompkins def. Gruenert 2&1, championship
Boyll def. Price 2 up, third place
Roscoe def. Fenton 5&4, consolation championship
