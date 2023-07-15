A familiar face qualified for the final stage of a local golf tournament at Rea Park.
The standing six-time champion and top-seeded Cara Stuckey, will be pitted against third-seeded Alex Maris, Sunday for the 101st Terre Haute Women’s City tournament spoils.
The match play will tee off at 8:50 a.m.
This head-to-head match features former Terre Haute South competitor, Maris, Class of 2017, and her former coach, Stuckey.
The previous times they squared off at this stage, the match went 17 and 18 holes.
Stuckey fended off No. 4 Grace Kidwell and wrapped up the result after the 17th hole, with an advantage of two holes. The Braves pushed each other in action delayed due to the weather.
“I love Grace, she played for me, just graduated a couple of years ago,” Stuckey said. “She’s a great competitor and probably had five birdies today, so it’s nice to see her make those putts. Hopefully, next year she will get me.”
Stuckey said this fixture was a win-win situation.
Maris led by four holes with two remaining, to top Diana Luther.
In another matchup, Brooklee Bussing edged Presley White (four and three).
“It’s a great experience, overall,” White, a South player, said. “I’m definitely glad I played in it even though I didn’t get too far.”
She said she was reluctant about the format of the tournament but came to appreciate and embrace the dynamics of it.
“I definitely like that you can have one terrible hole, and then the next hole can be birdie or par,” she said. “Anything could happen, it’s really easy to just start over each hole.”
Another current Brave on the Wabash Valley links was Rylee Roscoe, who won her first career women’s match with a three-hole lead with one green remaining.
These Braves competed in both the women’s and 15-17 aged division. Roscoe was triumphant for the second time, earlier in the week.
“They know back in May when tournaments are, so I’m glad those two are playing because it’s just going to help them with experience for this upcoming season,” Stuckey said of her two current players.
