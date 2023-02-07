Linton’s Miners came out Tuesday night like they were ready to avenge last season’s surprising loss at home to Terre Haute South in boys high school basketball.
The Braves had other ideas.
But after South battled back from 11 points down to forge a 30-30 tie at halftime, the visiting Miners regained control in the third quarter and blew the game open in the fourth, going home with a 77-52 nonconference win.
“Thirty-thirty [the halftime score],” South coach Maynard Lewis said after the game, shaking his head.
“We had our opportunities . . . we just didn’t come out in the second half.”
South’s 53-50 win at Linton last Feb. 8 was, considering that the Miners were a Class 2A power as usual and the Braves were coming to the end of a four-win season (which did include a win over Barr-Reeve, remember), one of the bigger upsets in the state in the 2021-22 season. And the Miners hadn’t forgotten.
Logan Webb swished 3-pointers on Linton’s first two possessions and had a 10-point first quarter and Joey Hart and Paul Oliver combined for 10 more as the visitors jumped out to a 20-9 lead.
But if Linton expected to coast home from there, they got a surprise. South forced seven turnovers in the second quarter, six of them in the first four minutes, and got a pair of long 3-pointers by Zayvion Baker to start cutting into the margin. A steal by Jaylen Wells set up a layup by Nas McNeal that tied the game for the first time at 27-27, and McNeal answered a 3-pointer by Webb with one of his own to create that 30-30 deadlock at intermission.
“We got lackadaisical in the second quarter,” coach Joey Hart of the Miners said after the game. “We really missed Nathan Frady [the Linton center, who had two early fouls].”
Right on cue, the unheralded Frady sank a 3-pointer to open the second half and give Linton the lead for good, and a steal by Webb led to a layup by Hart the player that made it a five-point game.
Treva Branch scored twice in a row for South to cut the lead to 35-34, but Webb tripled for Linton. Jude McCoskey made it 38-36 with a rebound basket, but the Miners scored six in a row and it was an eight-point game.
Back-to-back baskets by Baker brought South within 44-40, but that proved to be a last gasp. Linton closed out the third quarter on an 8-2 run for a 52-42 lead.
And in the last eight minutes the Miners were 10 for 11 from the field while South was 4 for 16. South was also 0 for 12 from behind the arc in the second half.
“The lid was on the basket in the second half,” Lewis said.
“Hart and Webb hit some shots from the 3-point line [for Linton] and that kind of opened it up.”
Webb had 30 points and Hart 26 for Linton, while Oliver grabbed 10 rebounds and Webb, Hart and Braden Walters combined for 17 assists. Branch had 15 points and Baker 13 for South, while McCoskey had a game-high 11 rebounds. McNeal was held to seven ponits but had six assists.
“They’re quick,” coach Hart said of the Braves after the game. “A really nice team. McCoskey and Wells have been improving all year, Nas and Zayvion are threats and Branch has had a nice year. They really get after it.”
“They’re a good team . . . and they’re long,” Lewis said of the Miners. “Now we’ve got to get our guys ready to go [for a game at West Vigo on Friday] to keep the momentum [from a three-game winning streak that was snapped on Tuesday]. [That momentum] got stunted tonight.”
