Success can motivate a college basketball team. Or, it can become a burden.
The Indiana State Sycamores are about to put their early-season success to another test — playing in an opponent's arena.
The Sycamores will take a 7-1 record, including an impressive 75-73 victory over Missouri Valley Conference rival and preseason league favorite Drake, into Millett Hall, the homecourt of the Miami University RedHawks in Oxford, Ohio. Tipoff for the non-conference matchup is 1 p.m. Saturday.
ISU coach Josh Schertz views Wednesday's eye-opening victory as a display of his team's resiliency, but not a perfect performance. With a 13-point lead in the first half, the Sycamores committed a flurry of turnovers and saw their lead dwindle. They led by as many as 14 points against Drake, but fell behind by five in the homestretch, before surging back, sinking free throws and disrupting the Bulldogs' shots.
Senior guard Cooper Neese left the game hobbled after being fouled near midcourt by Drake's Roman Penn late in the first half. Neese didn't return. Scans of his leg and knee Thursday showed Neese has a bone bruise and will be sidelined for two to four weeks, according to the ISU sports information office.
An injury to a team-leader. Too many turnovers (18). A big lead turned into a deficit. And yet, the Sycamores didn't break and beat a touted MVC opponent.
"It puts a question on our guys, 'Can you handle some level of success? Can you take this and move forward appropriately and get ready for Miami on Saturday?'" Schertz said after the Drake win. "Because that's what's next."
The RedHawks carry a 3-4 record after back-to-back home victories over Arkansas-Little Rock (80-67) and Jackson State (95-78). Those followed a string of losses to Georgia, Marshall and Indiana. Miami, a Mid-American Conference team, lost a tight 69-68 game to ISU last season in Hulman Center.
So far this season, Miami's been led by 5-foot-8, fifth-year senior guard Mekhi Lairy, who averages 16.3 points per game and hits 94% of his free throws. The RedHawks have four other double-figure scorers in guard Morgan Safford (15.7), forward Anderson Mirambeaux (13.4), guard Julian Lewis (12.2) and guard Billy Smith (11.3). As a team, Miami shoots 83.5% from the free throw line.
ISU got bursts of offensive punch from multiple players on Wednesday. Perhaps the biggest splash went to Robbie Avila, the begoggled 6-foot-10 freshman center from Oak Forest, Ill. Avila scored 16 points and coolly swished three 3-pointers from beyond top of the key. His final 3-pointer turned off Drake's late-game momentum and cut the Bulldogs' lead from 5 to 2 points, at 69-67 with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left. The Sycamores scored the next six points, took the lead and kept it for the win.
The Hulman Center crowd of 3,459 voiced its approval.
"That place exploded," Schertz said.
Avila led ISU with 16 points in 24 minutes of playing time. Guard Cameron Henry, who turned in a gem defensive performance along with teammate Julian Larry in guarding Drake standout Tucker DeVries, added 14 points. Courvoisier McCauley scored 12 points in reserve duty, and guard Jayson Kent had 10. McCauley and Henry lead ISU's scoring for the season with averages of 15.9 and 11.1 points per game, respectively.
"It's easy to see we don't lack anything on offense," Henry said Wednesday night. "We've got a lot of scorers. We've got a lot of guys that can put the ball in the rim. But just thinking about last year [when ISU finished 11-20], we didn't guard well.
"If you have a really offensive-minded team like us, and then you've got people playing at both ends of the court, if we're guarding and we're scoring at the same time, there's not a lot of people that can beat us."
