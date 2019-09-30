Terre Haute native Evan Austin turned 27 on Sept. 10, but he received his most memorable birthday gift one day earlier.
That's when the former Terre Haute Torpedoes club member won his first world championship ever, taking home the gold medal from the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships inside the London Aquatics Centre.
Competing in the men’s S7 50-meter butterfly, Austin finished first in a time of 29.71 seconds, just a few tenths shy of his own American record set last summer in the Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships. His next-closest competitors in London were from the Ukraine and Colombia respectively.
For those wondering, S7 is a classification for the level of physical impairment of that group of swimmers.
"A world championship really shows that what you've been doing is working," Austin told the Tribune-Star in a recent phone interview. "We knew going in it was going to be a tight race. ... I'm a competitor and I went racin' that day."
In that same meet, Austin placed fifth in the men's SB6 100 breaststroke (1:24.81), sixth in the men's SM7 200 individual medley (2:38.45) and seventh in the men's S7 400 freestyle (4:48.87).
Austin, a graduate of Terre Haute South High School (2011) and Indiana State (2019, majoring in recreation and sport management), stayed this past summer in Colorado Springs, Colo., to train for the World Para Swimming Championships. Since then, he's moved back to Indiana to live in West Lafayette, where he'll be working with the Purdue University women's swimming and diving team as a volunteer consultant.
On a related note, Austin's new personal coaches will be Purdue women's coach John Klinge and Purdue women's assistant coach Molly Belk. His recent coach in Colorado Springs was Nathan Manley, whom he'll still talk to for advice when time permits.
Despite Austin's world traveling in the last few years, he hasn't forgotten his original home.
"My family still lives in Terre Haute," he mentioned. "I come back to Terre Haute pretty often."
Looking ahead, Austin's ultimate goal is to come home "with some hardware" from the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. They'll begin Aug. 25 and end Sept. 6.
To be able to compete in Tokyo, Austin still needs to qualify during the U.S. Paralympic Trials. They are scheduled for June 25-28, 2020, at the University of Minnesota.
Austin said he'll find out early next year how many swimmers will represent the U.S. men's team at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. He's already competed in the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London (with a best finish of sixth) and the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (with a best finish of eighth).
Next year, assuming Austin makes the U.S. team, his sights are set on a top-three finish.
"I'm not in this business to only make a final," he emphasized. "I want to win a medal [top three]. As a competitor, you don't keep doing it if you don't think you have a shot at winning.
"A lot of people say they do this because they have fun doing it. I've always been under the impression that, 'You know what's really fun? Winning. Winning's really, really fun.' So that's my goal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.