In the days before thousands of college hoopers flocked to the transfer portal, players had to sit out when they switched allegiances.
The portal was established in 2018.
Indiana State senior Cooper Neese missed the cutoff, transferring from Butler a year earlier before ever taking the court in college.
After arriving in Terre Haute, he was in the final class that needed to wait to play.
“Honestly it stunk not being able to play right away,” Neese said.
“For anybody in that sense, but here at home in general not being able to put a blue and white jersey on and play for this crowd and fans.”
After redshirting, playing for three years and a shortened COVID-19 pandemic year, the skilled veteran guard is in the home stretch of his final season with the Sycamores (13-7, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference).
“This place just kind of felt like home, it was close to home,” Neese said. “I had a big support group around here to be able to pick a place like this.”
ISU begins a two-game road stand Saturday in Murray, Ky., during a three-game skid.
Neese, a third-team all-conference selection last year, has been steady averaging 10.2 points a game this campaign. He’s hit double figures in six of the team’s past 10 outings, but four came before Jan. 2.
Recently he’s hit a lull, shooting 32.5% from the floor and 4 for 21 from long range in the past five contests. His woes to get the ball through the nylon have extended to his teammates in the past three losses.
“I put a lot on my shoulders,” the guard, who averages 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists, said. “Probably more than what people realize sometimes, even through wins, even through losses, or even through my performance. I criticize myself quite a bit. I hold myself to a standard to help lead guys because I’ve been in the fire before in big games. I’ve competed for a top spot in the Missouri Valley, for a few years. Being able to bring along my experiences and help the guys that necessarily don’t know as much as I do or haven’t been a four-year guy or they are new to this system or new to this conference.”
Second-year coach Josh Schertz expressed faith in his gunslinger and anticipates positive regression.
Schertz can thank the former coaching regime for getting Neese’s career started in Hulman Center.
“The way I got recruited through high school, [former] coach [Greg] Lansing and the group here before were really on to me early into my high school career,” Neese said. “That’s something you don’t just overlook. When somebody is looking at somebody at a young age like 15 and 16 years old, you don’t take that for granted.”
After that, Neese could have jumped ship when Schertz arrived on campus. Neese tested the waters with the portal, but the Cloverdale alumnus stayed pat.
“It’s great, for him to stay back when I first got here, obviously he had to take a leap of faith,” Schertz said. “We didn’t really know each other.”
Schertz met with him multiple times over two weeks, and by May, Neese was en route to becoming a Sycamore lifer, which isn’t commonplace in today’s college basketball climate.
“When coach Schertz first got here, I didn’t want to make the same mistake that I did when I decided to [commit] with Butler,” he said. “Being able to go through that thought process and that process of wanting to be where you are wanted to where you can be used.”
“Not just to be used for my benefit but to be used for the school’s benefit and to win games.”
Neese had a hankering to establish a culture that in turn, would cultivate a championship demeanor at Indiana State. That drive is still there and the amber’s still burning for his last-ditch reach.
“Any time you’ve been here as long as [Neese] has…he’s a veteran in that regard,” Schertz said. “Been through the Valley wars. This is his sixth year at ISU. When you are one of the better players, there’s a responsibility that comes with that. “Coop” accepts that.”
