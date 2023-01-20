ISU at Murray State men

Time: 6 p.m. EST Saturday.

Place: CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.

TV: ESPNU.

Radio: WVIG-FM 105.5.

Records: ISU 13-7, 6-3 Murray St. 10-9, 5-4.

Series: ISU leads 7-3 dating back to 1945. In the most recent meeting, ISU won 67-61 on Nov. 26, 2008, in Hulman Center.

Last time out: ISU lost to Bradley 78-67 at home on Wednesday. The Racers lost the same night at Belmont 80-65.

NCAA Net Ranking: ISU 121st, Murray St. 183rd.