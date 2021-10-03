Kyle Stevenson shot a 74 Sunday afternoon at the Country Club of Terre Haute, protecting the lead he’d earned on Saturday and easing his way to the championship of the Wabash Valley Classic that wound up the Wabash Valley Golf Association season.

And, despite many predictions to the contrary earlier in the week, he finished in sunshine.

“We got it in, that’s the big thing,” said tournament director and WVGA president Eddie Kanizer after finishing his round Sunday. Plans had already made formulated to play the final round on Monday if Sunday’s expected rain had hit hard.

“I made a couple bogeys out of the gate, but then I kind of settled in,” Stevenson said at the conclusion of his Sunday round.

Stevenson capped a productive golf summer after earlier winning his club championship at Geneva Hills and also winning the Mini-Classic. And he made his move on Saturday, doing something he says he doesn’t like to do.

On a day at Hulman Links when intermittent and sometimes driving rain found every golfer at one time or another, Stevenson shot a 2-under-par 70, three shots better than anyone else in the field, and emerged with a seven-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round.

The weather shouldn’t have been such an advantage, he said Sunday.

“The weather [Saturday] was terrible,” Stevenson said. “I just kept the ball in front of me and made a couple putts.

“I absolutely hate playing in the rain, but I hit it good somehow,” the first-time champion continued. “I just hit it where I was looking. I’m one of the worst rain players you’ll ever see.

“Keep it in front of you and roll it good. That’s the key,” Stevenson added.

Two-time defending champion Chris Cassell, the leader at the halfway point, shot a 78 on Saturday to fall behind, and could only match Stevenson’s 74 on Sunday.

Ryan Harmon shot 71 Sunday, matching the best round of the day, and edged past Cassell for second place.

Matt Davis shot another of those 71s on Sunday to win the first flight, with 2018 Classic champion Phillip Myers three shots behind him after shooting a 73 that allowed him to pass several players. And yet another 71, shot by Nick Johnson, enabled Johnson to win the second flight by seven shots.

Denny Byram shot a 73 on Sunday to pass three players and win the senior championship, while Tom Jones and third-round leader Stacey Vitaniemi were two shots back. Jones did win the super-senior championship, however.

Mike Bird and Mike Harding shared the senior first flight championship and Jim Jenkins won the senior second flight.

Men’s golf champions

Terre Haute Men’s City

1933 — Fritz Cox (amateur champion)

1934 — Willard Kayser

1935 — Fritz Cox

1936 — Ed Stout

1937 — Emmanuel Fennimore

1938 — Ed Stout

1939 — Ed Stout

1940 — Ed Stout

1941 — Mike Kaperak

1942 — Herman “Lefty” Compton

1943 — Willard Kayser

1944 — George Kaperak

1945 — George Kaperak

1946 — Mike Kaperak

1947 — Norm Dunlap Jr.

1948 — Herman “Lefty” Compton

1949 — Norm Dunlap Jr.

1950 — Herman “Lefty” Compton

1951 — Gene Verostko

1952 — Gene Verostko

1953 — Gene Verostko

1954 — Gene Verostko

1955 — Warren Artz

1956 — Gene Verostko

1957 — Warren Artz

1958 — Gene Verostko

1959 — Gene Verostko

1960 — Gene Verostko

1961 — Willie Wisely

1962 — Willie Wisely

1963 — Gene Verostko

1964 — Gene Verostko

1965 — Gene Verostko

1966 — Gene Verostko

1967 — Gene Verostko

1968 — Gene Verostko

1969 — Willie Wisely

1970 — Gene Verostko

1971 — Gene Verostko

1972 — John Blickenstaff

1973 — Steuben Cain

1974 — Gene Verostko

1975 — Gene Verostko

1976 — Mike Cason

1977 — Mike Cason

1978 — Bob McCauley

1979 — Rick Fernandes

1980 — Rick Fernandes

1981 — Darren Cole

1982 — Dave McCampbell

1983 — Ted Kaperak

1984 — Dave McCampbell

1985 — Dave McCampbell

1986 — Tom Jones

1987 — Dave McCampbell

1988 — Ted Kaperak

1989 — Dave Brown

1990 — Dave McCampbell

1991 — Tom Jones

1992 — Tom Jones

1993 — Tom Jones

1994 — Tom Jones

1995 — Ted Kaperak

1996 — Tim Tennant

1997 — Jim Joseph

1998 — Ted Kaperak

1999 — Ted Kaperak

2000 — Tom Jones

2001 — Ted Kaperak

2002 — Jim Winning

2003 — Troy Farris

2004 — Troy Farris

2005 — Scott Hess

2006 — Dave Brown

2007 — Ted Kaperak

2008 — Tom Jones

2009 — Chris Cassell

2010 — Ted Kaperak

2011 — Rich Schelsky

2012 — Ted Kaperak

2013 — Tom Jones

2014 — Tom Jones

2015 — Chris Arnold

2016 — Chris Cassell

2017 — Austin Cook

Wabash Valley Classic

2018 — Phillip Myers

2019 — Chris Cassell

2020 — Chris Cassell

2021 — Kyle Stevenson

Tags

Trending Video