Kyle Stevenson shot a 74 Sunday afternoon at the Country Club of Terre Haute, protecting the lead he’d earned on Saturday and easing his way to the championship of the Wabash Valley Classic that wound up the Wabash Valley Golf Association season.
And, despite many predictions to the contrary earlier in the week, he finished in sunshine.
“We got it in, that’s the big thing,” said tournament director and WVGA president Eddie Kanizer after finishing his round Sunday. Plans had already made formulated to play the final round on Monday if Sunday’s expected rain had hit hard.
“I made a couple bogeys out of the gate, but then I kind of settled in,” Stevenson said at the conclusion of his Sunday round.
Stevenson capped a productive golf summer after earlier winning his club championship at Geneva Hills and also winning the Mini-Classic. And he made his move on Saturday, doing something he says he doesn’t like to do.
On a day at Hulman Links when intermittent and sometimes driving rain found every golfer at one time or another, Stevenson shot a 2-under-par 70, three shots better than anyone else in the field, and emerged with a seven-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round.
The weather shouldn’t have been such an advantage, he said Sunday.
“The weather [Saturday] was terrible,” Stevenson said. “I just kept the ball in front of me and made a couple putts.
“I absolutely hate playing in the rain, but I hit it good somehow,” the first-time champion continued. “I just hit it where I was looking. I’m one of the worst rain players you’ll ever see.
“Keep it in front of you and roll it good. That’s the key,” Stevenson added.
Two-time defending champion Chris Cassell, the leader at the halfway point, shot a 78 on Saturday to fall behind, and could only match Stevenson’s 74 on Sunday.
Ryan Harmon shot 71 Sunday, matching the best round of the day, and edged past Cassell for second place.
Matt Davis shot another of those 71s on Sunday to win the first flight, with 2018 Classic champion Phillip Myers three shots behind him after shooting a 73 that allowed him to pass several players. And yet another 71, shot by Nick Johnson, enabled Johnson to win the second flight by seven shots.
Denny Byram shot a 73 on Sunday to pass three players and win the senior championship, while Tom Jones and third-round leader Stacey Vitaniemi were two shots back. Jones did win the super-senior championship, however.
Mike Bird and Mike Harding shared the senior first flight championship and Jim Jenkins won the senior second flight.
Men’s golf champions
Terre Haute Men’s City
1933 — Fritz Cox (amateur champion)
1934 — Willard Kayser
1935 — Fritz Cox
1936 — Ed Stout
1937 — Emmanuel Fennimore
1938 — Ed Stout
1939 — Ed Stout
1940 — Ed Stout
1941 — Mike Kaperak
1942 — Herman “Lefty” Compton
1943 — Willard Kayser
1944 — George Kaperak
1945 — George Kaperak
1946 — Mike Kaperak
1947 — Norm Dunlap Jr.
1948 — Herman “Lefty” Compton
1949 — Norm Dunlap Jr.
1950 — Herman “Lefty” Compton
1951 — Gene Verostko
1952 — Gene Verostko
1953 — Gene Verostko
1954 — Gene Verostko
1955 — Warren Artz
1956 — Gene Verostko
1957 — Warren Artz
1958 — Gene Verostko
1959 — Gene Verostko
1960 — Gene Verostko
1961 — Willie Wisely
1962 — Willie Wisely
1963 — Gene Verostko
1964 — Gene Verostko
1965 — Gene Verostko
1966 — Gene Verostko
1967 — Gene Verostko
1968 — Gene Verostko
1969 — Willie Wisely
1970 — Gene Verostko
1971 — Gene Verostko
1972 — John Blickenstaff
1973 — Steuben Cain
1974 — Gene Verostko
1975 — Gene Verostko
1976 — Mike Cason
1977 — Mike Cason
1978 — Bob McCauley
1979 — Rick Fernandes
1980 — Rick Fernandes
1981 — Darren Cole
1982 — Dave McCampbell
1983 — Ted Kaperak
1984 — Dave McCampbell
1985 — Dave McCampbell
1986 — Tom Jones
1987 — Dave McCampbell
1988 — Ted Kaperak
1989 — Dave Brown
1990 — Dave McCampbell
1991 — Tom Jones
1992 — Tom Jones
1993 — Tom Jones
1994 — Tom Jones
1995 — Ted Kaperak
1996 — Tim Tennant
1997 — Jim Joseph
1998 — Ted Kaperak
1999 — Ted Kaperak
2000 — Tom Jones
2001 — Ted Kaperak
2002 — Jim Winning
2003 — Troy Farris
2004 — Troy Farris
2005 — Scott Hess
2006 — Dave Brown
2007 — Ted Kaperak
2008 — Tom Jones
2009 — Chris Cassell
2010 — Ted Kaperak
2011 — Rich Schelsky
2012 — Ted Kaperak
2013 — Tom Jones
2014 — Tom Jones
2015 — Chris Arnold
2016 — Chris Cassell
2017 — Austin Cook
Wabash Valley Classic
2018 — Phillip Myers
2019 — Chris Cassell
2020 — Chris Cassell
2021 — Kyle Stevenson
