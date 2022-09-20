Since the Terre Haute Men's City tournament transformed into the Wabash Valley Classic in 2018, three different golfers have won the Championship Flight — Phillip Myers in 2018, Chris Cassell in 2019 and 2020 and Kyle Stevenson in 2021.
All three, plus many other strong contenders, are entered for the 2022 version of the Wabash Valley Classic, which takes place on four different courses over the next two weekends.
Actually, players could choose which day this week to get in their first 18-hole round at Geneva Hills Course in Clinton, starting Monday and ending with the likely most-popular day, Saturday. Sunday's second round will take place at Forest Park in Brazil.
Then the following weekend, Oct. 1-2, the Wabash Valley Golf Association-sanctioned event will invade Hulman Links for the third round and the Country Club of Terre Haute for the fourth/final round.
"The turnout looks to be one of our better ones," said WVGA president and Classic organizer Eddie Kanizer, who also plays in the tournament. "I expect a few stragglers at the end. Anyone who still wants to sign up can [at Geneva Hills, where Kanizer happens to be the owner/general manager].
"As far as playing, I always look forward to this time of the year, not only the tournament itself, but I really enjoy the second weekend playing with some guys I normally don’t get a chance to play with. As far as picking a winner, this may be the hardest year to determine it. The field seems to be getting stronger by the day from the signup sheet, so I predict this one to be pretty competitive throughout."
The $120 entry fee covers green fees and two meals. To sign up or for more details, call Geneva Hills at 765-832-8384.
Stevenson, 34, is confident he can match or exceed last year's triumphant performance when he fired a 284 to beat runner-up Ryan Harmon by five strokes and third-place finisher Cassell by seven.
"I've been playing pretty well," said Stevenson, a resident of Clinton and a mortgage broker at the Mortgage Exchange. "But recently I've been playing better than earlier in the year. . . . I feel very confident about defending my title."
Cassell insists he isn't as likely to capture the championship as he has been in past years, but he still plans to enjoy the next two weekends.
And you never know, he might be sandbagging (insert "wink" symbol here).
"I haven’t played much this summer," Cassell told the Tribune-Star. "So I am just going to enjoy playing with my dad [Dave] and brother [Scott] the first two rounds. I love playing at four different courses . . . just going to try and make as many birdies as I can to cover all of the mistakes I am bound to make."
Meanwhile, 69-year-old Tom Jones — a nine-time winner of the old Terre Haute Men's City, with his last victory coming in 2014 — also will be putting his money where his mouth is, so to speak.
"I’m old, slow and my game is not anywhere near where it used to be," mentioned Jones, vice president of the WVGA. "That being said, I look forward to the competition and am even debating on playing the Championship Flight just to see what I can dredge up for a few days.
"It’s a great opportunity to play four great courses and play against some of the best young talent in the Wabash Valley. Where else can you play four rounds of golf, including carts, refreshments the final day and a chance to win some cash for $120?"
