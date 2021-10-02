On a day at Hulman Links when intermittent and sometimes driving rain found every golfer at one time or another, Kyle Stevenson took over the lead of the Wabash Valley Classic on Saturday.
Stevenson shot a 2-under-par 70, three shots better than anyone else in the field, and emerged with a seven-shot lead going into Sunday's final round at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Stevenson is at 210 after three rounds, while second-round leader and two-time defending champion Chris Cassell shot 78 on Saturday and is at 217. Ryan Harmon had a 74 on Saturday and is at 218, while Rich Schelsky is at 220 after shooting a 75.
Tom Jones shot a 73 for Saturday's second-best score and is contention for the seniors championship with a 219, three shots back of Stacey Vitaniemi and one shot back of Darrell Shouse. Denny Byram is at 220.
Other third-round leaders are Robert Harrison in the first flight, Mike Nuckols in the second flight and Mark Bird in the senior first flight.
Wabash Valley Golf Association president and tournament director Eddie Kanizer is scheduling Sunday's starting times for later in the day, trying to find a window between showers, although Monday is still a possibility if Sunday's rounds are washed out.
Leaders are as follows:
Championship Flight
210 — Kyle Stevenson
217 — Chris Cassell
218 — Ryan Harmon
220 — Rich Schelsky
222 — Mike Ball
First Flight
227 — Robert Harrison
228 — Evan Miller, Matt Davis
229 — Phillip Myers
230 — Jim Winning, Adam Conner
231 — Kyle Wall, Chad Gann
Second Flight
236 — Mike Nuckols
240 — Tyler Wamper
Seniors
216 — Stacey Vitaniemi
218 — Darrell Shouse
219 — Tom Jones
220 — Denny Byram
Senior First Flight
228 — Mark Bird
229 — Mike Harding
230 — Don Alumbaugh
231 — Larry Fossi
232 — Mark Neaderhiser
