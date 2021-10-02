On a day at Hulman Links when intermittent and sometimes driving rain found every golfer at one time or another, Kyle Stevenson took over the lead of the Wabash Valley Classic on Saturday.

Stevenson shot a 2-under-par 70, three shots better than anyone else in the field, and emerged with a seven-shot lead going into Sunday's final round at the Country Club of Terre Haute.

Stevenson is at 210 after three rounds, while second-round leader and two-time defending champion Chris Cassell shot 78 on Saturday and is at 217. Ryan Harmon had a 74 on Saturday and is at 218, while Rich Schelsky is at 220 after shooting a 75.

Tom Jones shot a 73 for Saturday's second-best score and is contention for the seniors championship with a 219, three shots back of Stacey Vitaniemi and one shot back of Darrell Shouse. Denny Byram is at 220.

Other third-round leaders are Robert Harrison in the first flight, Mike Nuckols in the second flight and Mark Bird in the senior first flight.

Wabash Valley Golf Association president and tournament director Eddie Kanizer is scheduling Sunday's starting times for later in the day, trying to find a window between showers, although Monday is still a possibility if Sunday's rounds are washed out. 

Leaders are as follows:

Championship Flight

210 — Kyle Stevenson

217 — Chris Cassell

218 — Ryan Harmon

220 — Rich Schelsky

222 — Mike Ball

First Flight

227 — Robert Harrison

228 — Evan Miller, Matt Davis

229 — Phillip Myers

230 — Jim Winning, Adam Conner

231 — Kyle Wall, Chad Gann

Second Flight

236 — Mike Nuckols

240 — Tyler Wamper

Seniors

216 — Stacey Vitaniemi

218 — Darrell Shouse

219 — Tom Jones

220 — Denny Byram

Senior First Flight

228 — Mark Bird

229 — Mike Harding

230 — Don Alumbaugh

231 — Larry Fossi

232 — Mark Neaderhiser

Trending Video