Tuesday wasn’t supposed to come to fruition for Lane Miller.
Indiana State (12-11, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) secured its second win in six games against Big Ten foes this year, 8-2 against Purdue, as the former Indiana University signee showed how far he’s come.
Leading into this baseball season, coach Mitch Hannahs let Miller know that he wasn’t in his pitching rotation as a starter or reliever.
Then Miller forced his manager’s hand by biding time and sticking around.
On a chilly Tuesday afternoon at Bob Warn Field, Miller showcased his slider and logged eight innings, conceded one earned run and seven hits, fanned five batters and didn’t walk anyone.
“Basically, staying the course every day, throwing every day, staying active, healthy, lifting, all that kind of stuff every single day,” Miller said.
“I just accepted the role of helping the hitters in any way I possibly could. That kind of just translated into let’s see if we can take that and go onto a mound and then work in a bullpen. I’m [an] emergency [pitcher] and then it came about and happened.”
This materialized because the redshirt senior said he simply “wanted to be here,” despite not being in Hannahs’ plans. He didn’t quit and kept laboring even with a lowered expectation of seeing the diamond.
“He is a great story for all young players out there,” Hannahs said. “At the start of the season, we told him we didn’t have a role for him. We wanted him to throw [batting practice] to our hitters, just get a lot of throws in, a lot of practice, give us some work.”
Miller turned heads against the Boilermakers in his first action of the campaign after logging 18 innings combined the previous three years.
On the hill, his slider was moving all over the zone, a craft he’s honed since autumn.
“He’s done that for a few months now,” Hannahs added. “And as he’s done it, his stuff just keeps getting better and better so we thought, ‘You know what, we’re just going to put him out there today.’ He does what he does to our hitters inside. He flipped up sliders all day, changed speeds, used the fastball in and out. It’s a really good story.”
Miller, listed at 6-foot-4, 211 pounds, wasn’t gassed after tossing the near-complete game of 98 pitches.
The previous summer, he said, he logged nine innings in summer ball with ISU. And this year in batting practice, he’ll sling 300 baseballs a week.
Tuesday was light work, he labeled it as “easier” than batting practice.
The Sycamores went up 6-0 after the first three innings to make it easier for Miller out of the gate.
The win against the Boilermakers was a fourth straight victory.
Sophomore Luis Hernandez was 2 for 3 with two driven in, sophomore Randal Diaz was 2 for 3 with two runs and senior Keegan Watson hit 2 for 3 and two driven in and one run.
Miller made sure he pulled his weight. The Boonville native’s execution boiled down to the classic, simple old ballgame adage — toss strikes.
“Just throw it, just trust it and the rest will take care of itself,” he said.
