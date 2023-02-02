With the 2023 campaign getting off the ground against Eastern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in seven months, Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory stocked up at the start of the late-signing period.
On Wednesday, seven recruits were ushered in as preferred walk-ons at Indiana State — freshmen Damon Sturm and Jesiah Richardson (Terre Haute North), Carter Pearison (Terre Haute South), Kaden Gajewski, B.J. Wuest, Angelo St. Louis and Mason Green.
Nineteen Sycamores signed National Letters of Intent in December to bring this crop to 26. Seventh-year coach Mallory said the defense will add two more to fill out the program in the coming months.
There’s a distinct flavor of linemen on both sides of the ball stepping onto the Terre Haute campus following a 2-9 year.
Mallory said he sought guys upfront after five of the eight players that graduated played there. He made 11 additions there.
“You can never have enough guys upfront so we probably went a little more heavy on the o-line,” Mallory said. “We still have some spots to fill.”
Three transfers signed in December — junior Malik Berry on the D-line from Butler Community College in Kansas, junior center James Prince from the University of Delaware and senior Justen Ramsey from Ball State.
Ramsey, a part-time starter on the defensive line the past two years in the Mid-American Conference, was recruited by Mallory at Merrillville.
“The guys I’m excited about are going to come in here and are like-minded,” Mallory said. “I’m excited about James Prince. He’s got a brother on the team [sophomore defensive lineman John Prince]. His dad is a longtime coach [Ron]. He was the [Indianapolis] Colts’ [assistant offensive-line coach], Kansas State [head coach] and was the head coach at Howard. Really excited about him. He’s older, he gives us a lot of maturity.”
More than half of the additions hail from Indiana at 16 and four come from Illinois. Mallory said 64 guys on this roster played high school ball in the Hoosier state.
“Our recruiting was always going to start in the Wabash Valley,” he said. “And then, we will go to the state of Indiana, the state of Illinois. We start next year’s class today. It [has] already started. It started in January for next year’s class.”
Mallory said he was afforded the chance to hone in on a steady dose of first-year players because he wasn’t required to juggle last-minute changes like last season.
“We were set at long snapper, and our long snapper decided he didn’t want to play anymore,” he said. “We had an injury at kicker. Next thing you know, we are taking a kicker. We had a couple of quarterbacks not come back. All of a sudden you are using the [transfer] portal a little more. We just didn’t have many guys leave, which is why we are in a good position now.”
Mallory said he expects the 23 incoming freshmen to develop in Year 1, but that doesn’t restrict their shot at bursting onto the scene from the jump.
He pointed out that sophomore Micah Hauser, a Mr. Football finalist from Westfield as a defensive back and running back, was a potential redshirt as Mallory wasn't sure where he would line up. The safety went on to record nine tackles, including three at Purdue in his debut campaign.
The annual ISU spring game is slated for April 29.
