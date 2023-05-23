Saturday (20)
College baseball — Indiana State at Missouri State doubleheader, 1 p.m./4:30 p.m.
High school baseball — Terre Haute South at Parke Heritage round-robin (2), 10 a.m.; Dugger at Evansville Bosse, TBA; IHSA Newton Regional final, 10 a.m.; IHSA Neoga Regional final, 11 a.m.; Northview at Bedford North Lawrence tourney, 10 a.m.; Parke Heritage Invitational, 11 a.m.; Riverton Parke at North Putnam, 10 a.m.
High school boys golf — Terre Haute North at Washington Invitational, Country Oaks GC, 8 a.m.; Terre Haute South at Franklin Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Northview at Jasper, 11 a.m.
High school softball — Dugger at Evansville Bosse, 2 p.m.; Shakamak at Bloomfield, 10 a.m.
High school girls tennis — IHSAA sectional at Greencastle, TBA.
High school track and field — Unified Track Sectional at Plainfield, 2 p.m.
Sunday (21)
No events scheduled.
Monday (22)
High school baseball — Terre Haute North at South Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.; West Vigo at Shakamak, 5:30 p.m.; Linton at Edgewood, 6 p.m.; Sullivan at North Central, 4:45 p.m.
High school boys golf — Owen Valley at West Vigo, Rea Park, 5 p.m.; North Central, Shakamak at Bloomfield, Phil Harris, 4:30 p.m.
High school softball — Class 4A Avon Sectional: Terre Haute North vs. Avon, 6 p.m., Brownsburg vs. Plainfield, 8 p.m. Class 3A Northview Sectional: West Vigo vs. Owen Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Class 2A Southmont Sectional: South Vermillion vs. South Putnam, 5 p.m., Parke Heritage vs. Southmont, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Linton Sectional: Mitchell vs. Linton, 6 p.m., Sullivan vs. South Knox, 7:30 p.m.; Class A Riverton Parke Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Attica, 5 p.m., Covington vs. Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.; Class A Clay City Sectional: Dugger vs. Clay City, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday (23)
Auto racing — Hulman Classic USAC sprints at Terre Haute Action Track, practice at 6:30 p.m., followed by qualifications and racing.
College baseball — Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: UIC vs. Belmont, 2:30 p.m., Murray State vs. Valparaiso, 6 p.m., at Indiana State, Bob Warn Field.
High school boys golf — West Vigo at Northview, 5 p.m.; Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.; North Daviess, White River Valley at Shakamak, 4:30 p.m.; Covington at South Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
High school softball — Class 4A Avon Sectional: Decatur Central vs. Terre Haute North-Avon winner, 6 p.m., Terre Haute South vs. Brownsburg-Plainfield winner, 8 p.m.; Class 3A Northview Sectional: Edgewood vs. Northview, 5:30 p.m., Indian Creek vs. West Vigo-Owen Valley winner, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Southmont Sectional: Greencastle vs. South Vermillion-South Putnam winner, 5 p.m., North Putnam vs. Parke Heritage-Southmont, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Linton Sectional: North Knox vs. Mitchell-Linton winner, 6 p.m., Eastern Greene vs. Sullivan-South Knox winner, 7:30 p.m.; Class A Riverton Parke Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic-Attica winner, 5 p.m., North Vermillion vs. Covington-Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.; Class A Clay City Sectional: Bloomfield vs. Cloverdale, 5:30 p.m., Shakamak vs. White River Valley, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Tolono, Ill., Sectional: Effingham St. Anthony vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m., Tolono Unity vs. Marshall, 6 p.m.
High school girls tennis — IHSAA Crawfordsville Regional: Sullivan vs. Greencastle, Crawfordsville vs. Benton Central, 5 p.m.
High school track and field — IHSAA Bloomington North Regional (girls), 6 p.m.
Wednesday (24)
College baseball — Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Southern Illinois vs. Evansville, 9 a.m., UIC-Belmont loser vs. Murray State-Valparaiso loser, 12:30 p.m., Indiana State vs. UIC-Belmont winner, 4 p.m., Missouri State vs. Murray State-Valparaiso winner, 7:30 p.m., at Indiana State, Bob Warn Field.
High school baseball — Class 4A Brownsburg Sectional: Brownsburg vs. Plainfield, 6 p.m., Terre Haute South vs. Avon, 8 p.m.; Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional: West Vigo-Owen Valley, 5:30 p.m., Northview vs. Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Parke Heritage Sectional: Parke Heritage vs. North Putnam, 5 p.m., Southmont vs. Greencastle, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Mitchell Sectional: North Knox-Linton, 5:30 p.m., Mitchell-South Knox, 8 p.m.; Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic-Attica, 5:30 p.m., North Vermillion-Covington, 7:30 p.m.; Class A White River Valley Sectional: Bloomfield vs. Dugger, 5:30 p.m., Clay City vs. White River Valley, 8 p.m.
High school boys golf — Terre Haute South at Speedway, 4 p.m.; Vincennes Rivet at North Central, Sullivan Elks Club GC, 5 p.m.
High school softball — Class 4A Avon Sectional: Championship, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Northview Sectional: Championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 2A Southmont Sectional: Championship, 6 p.m.; Class 2A Linton Sectional: Championship, 7 p.m.; Class A Clay City Sectional: North Central vs. Dugger-Clay City winner, 5:30 p.m., Bloomfield-Cloverdale winner vs. Shakamak-White River Valley winner, 7 p.m.
High school girls tennis — IHSAA Crawfordsville Regional: Sullivan-Greencastle winner vs. Crawfordsville-Benton Central winner, 5 p.m.
College track and field — Indiana State at NCAA Division I East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., TBA.
Thursday (25)
College baseball — Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Games at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m., at Indiana State, Bob Warn Field.
High school baseball — Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional: West Vigo-Owen Valley winner vs. Northview-Edgewood winner, 5:30 p.m., Indian Creek vs. South Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys golf — Terre Haute South at Terre Haute North, Hulman Links, 3 p.m.; North Central, Clay City at Bloomfield, 4:30 p.m.; North Knox at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.
High school softball — Class A Riverton Parke Sectional: Championship, 6 p.m.; Class A Clay City Sectional: Championship, 5:30 p.m.
College track and field — Indiana State at NCAA Division I East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., TBA; Rose-Hulman at NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships, Rochester, N.Y., TBA.
High school track and field — IHSAA Bloomington North Regional (boys), 6 p.m.
Friday (26)
College baseball — Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Games at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., at Indiana State, Bob Warn Field.
College track and field — Indiana State at NCAA Division I East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., TBA.
Saturday (27)
College baseball — Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Games at 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. (if necessary), at Indiana State, Bob Warn Field.
High school boys golf — Terre Haute North, Northview at Washington Invitational, 8 a.m.
High school softball — Class 2A Tolono, Ill., Sectional, Effingham St. Anthony-Bloomington Central Catholic winner vs. Tolono Unity-Marshall winner, 11 a.m.
High school girls tennis — IHSAA Center Grove Semistate, noon.
College track and field — Indiana State at NCAA Division I East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., TBA.
