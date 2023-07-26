Sunday
American Legion baseball — Indiana State Final Tournament at Kokomo Highland Park, Elimination games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., winner bracket game 6 p.m.
Prospect League baseball — Rex Baseball at Alton, Ill., 6:35 p.m.
Monday
American Legion baseball — Indiana State Final Tournament at Kokomo Highland Park, games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
American Legion baseball — Indiana State Final Tournament at Kokomo Highland Park, games at 1 p.m. and (if necessary) 3:30 p.m.
Prospect League baseball — Jackson, Tenn., at Rex Baseball, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Auto racing — Indiana Sprint Week series: USAC Racing National Sprint Cars with UMP Modifieds, main gates open 4 p.m., racing follows.
Prospect League baseball — Springfield, Ohio at Rex Baseball, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Prospect League baseball — Rex Baseball at Springfield, Ill., 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Prospect League baseball — Jackson, Tenn., at Rex Baseball, 6:30 p.m.
Running — Wabash Valley Road Runners Twilight River Run at Fairbanks Park, 1-mile 9:45 p.m., 5K 10 p.m.
Saturday
Prospect League baseball — Rex Baseball at Springfield, Ohio, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday (30)
No events scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.