Indiana State’s football program began spring action this week at Memorial Stadium.
This will be the sixth year in charge of the ship for coach Curt Mallory.
“We want to build our depth,” he said after the second day of reps Wednesday morning. “We got a lot of experience back. The energy was really good.”
He has an initial eye on how his guys in the trenches evolve. He said the defensive line is looking to stock depth and the O-line is in search of continuity and chemistry.
“It’s going to start up front,” Mallory said. “I’ve talked to the team about this and it’s always been our M.O., how we are going to be up front?”
He has some returners to work with to have a purposeful push at the outset of hitting the field.
Senior Lucas Hunter will be a fixture at the defensive line. Last year, he had 35 stops, 4½ in the backfield, a sack, a blocked kick and a recovered fumble.
“Really I just want to keep honing my craft,” Hunter, who was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection for his play and an academic honor, said. “Keep getting better at the little things, the details, overall I really want to become a better pass rusher, as well, so that’s my big [focus] for this spring.”
The Indianapolis native said they have a strong mix of linemen.
“I love those guys, we’ve been together for a while now,” Hunter said. “We’ve got some new guys that came in. I think we got a great group and a lot of depth this year. I think we can really show out on the field this year.”
Hunter said the next-level progress for the Sycamores is consistency on both sides of the pigskin, and picking up the slack for the other to weather a rough patch.
Sophomore quarterback Cade Chambers came out last year and turned in a credible season after a year of watching from the sideline.
The Rookie of the Year in the conference accounted for 12 scores (eight through the air) and nearly hit 1,000 yards in the air for a 104.2 yards average per game. He tossed three picks and completed 45% of his attempts.
The Sycamores seek a rebound season. They were 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the league last year, but four MVFC matchups were by one score.
“A lot of those games I can look back and especially, I can see two or three times when if I made this throw or made this read, we could have maybe got a first down and kept the drive going to win the game,” Chambers said. “Really we got to put the emphasis on finishing and continue to be great at the small details, the ups and downs.”
Chambers the reps and time now to sync with targets like senior Harry Van Dyne, senior Dakota Caton, sophomore Ethan Chambers and junior Kevin Barnett ahead of his second year.
“[There are] a lot of guys that have been stepping up,” he said. “[Sophomore] DeAndre Rhodes, [listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds], is another guy that has kind of been in the shadows but he’s really athletic, really tall, fast, can catch everything. [There are] a couple of guys that are kind of in the shadows that are stepping up and making their name known.”
The Indiana State spring game will be April 29, after the team has practiced 15 times.
