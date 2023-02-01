Seventh-year coach Curt Mallory inked seven more recruits for the Indiana State football program on the Feb. 1 Signing Day.
Freshmen Damon Sturm and Jesiah Richardson (Terre Haute North High School), Carter Pearison (Terre Haute South), Kaden Gajewski, B.J. Wuest, Angelo St. Louis and Mason Green fill out the first 26 players joining the Sycamores.
The first Signing Day was in December. There’s a distinct flavor of linemen coming to the Terre Haute campus.
Mallory said he made a point to find guys in the trenches after five of the eight graduating players played there. The Sycamores bolstered the line with 11 additions.
Three transfers on the front signed in December — junior Malik Berry on the D-line from Butler Community College in Kansas and offensive linemen James Prince, a junior from the University of Delaware, and senior Justen Ramsey from Ball State.
Mallory expects these vets to contribute early.
Four running backs are being added to the roster.
The news faces are made up of 13 on offense, 11 on defense and two on special teams.
More than half of the additions are in-state, 16, and four hail from Illinois.
