TODD AARON GOLDEN: The joy of promotion is a different feeling

Last week, I had a birthday. I’ve been spinning around this globe for forty-something years now. Um, a high forty-something years, now?
I thought I had experienced everything there was to feel when it came to the high and lows of sports. Hand held high, I do follow Wisconsin-based teams, and yes, I have experienced championships, two to be exact. I’ve also had teams stink for extended periods. I’ve been around the block.
One of the sports I follow passionately – and you know this painfully well if you follow me on Twitter – is English soccer. Leeds United is my club and has been since the early 1990s.
Last Friday, Leeds United put 16 years of dark ages behind them as they earned promotion to the Premier League, the pinnacle of English soccer. Promotion? This probably bears some explanation if you don’t follow European soccer.
European leagues in most sports operate with the promotion-relegation ladder system. In the case of English soccer, there’s no divisions, Premier League clubs are in one 20-team top tier league and then a 24-team league below that and so on. If you finish in the bottom three? You get kicked out and dropped to the next tier below.
It’s a great system in that it’s a meritocracy based on what happens on the field, though there’s also no salary cap, financial system or draft in place, so the well-monied survive. Still, you can’t be, say, the Detroit Lions, and be mediocre-to-lousy forever without consequence. You can’t tank. You will drop.
So when I say “16 years of dark ages”, it’s not just stinking up the joint and being bottom of the standings and getting laughed at. You’ve lost access to worldwide TV. You’ve lost financial security. Most painful of all? You've lost status, something foreign to our own domestic sports.
(Oh and you definitely still get laughed at. “Doing a Leeds” has become part of the English soccer parlance.)
In the case of Leeds, a big club who went down due to financial mismanagement, it’s truly been a depressing period.
I could bore you with the tales of Leeds' ineptitude since 2004 – the terrible owners, the near liquidation of the club in 2007 after another round of financial calamity and subsequent drop to the third tier, etc. – but the thing that hurt the most for me is more domestically rooted.
When Leeds was relegated in 2004, the Premier League was growing, but still basically a cult sport in the United States. It was still obscure for most sports fans. I didn’t watch a single match in Leeds’ relegation season because I didn’t have the then-hard-to-find, high pay-tier Fox Sports World channel the Premier League was carried on at the time.
Granted, the Premier League had already come a long way at that point from when I jumped on-board in the early 1990s, the pre-internet, no-TV days where I had to go to a bookstore to find a copy of the Times of London just to see the tables (standings). Soccer was widely scorned. You had to be really committed to follow the sport and I was. You hoped, someday, soccer would gain acceptance. I was in on the ground floor.
After 2004, after the U.S. became regulars in the World Cup, the sport began to shake off its detractors. It gained in visibility, and when NBC earned Premier League rights in 2013, and matches began to show up on network TV? The mass acceptance of the league had truly arrived.
Sometime in the early 2010s, it became cool to follow the Premier League. Coming-of-age millennials that had always had access to it embraced it, while the older generations began to jump on-board too. It’s a sort of rite of passage to see folks my age pick their Premier League club.
I had been there all along, but I was missing out on the fun parts as the sport exploded in the States. Leeds was exiled from the cool kids in the Premier League and it was just as obscure as ever to follow them. Random matches on beIn Sports, and recently, ESPN+, have been the tiny morsels I’ve had to sustain myself on.
Following Leeds was like following a band you knew was great, but no one heard of. I’d run into like-minded English soccer fans – 90 percent of whom follow either Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham – and they’d ask what your club was, when I’d respond “Leeds”, the response was invariably “Who?” or “Oh, Leeds. What’s it like to get dropped?”
What’s it like? Purgatory is apt. Getting burned by a cigarette butt 16 times over also swims around in my head.
Relegation is a pain you carry around, knowing you’re not where you belong, and for 16 years my desire for Leeds to be a part of the big-time had gone unrequited. It’s also a test of loyalty, and boy, did Leeds push that and my patience.
The worm finally began to turn when Leeds got stable ownership in 2017 and then hired svengali manager Marcelo Bielsa in 2018. Finally, my club had its act together and could capitalize on the massive support it still retained. Still, there was pain. Leeds dominated in 2019, but slipped at the end, and fell-from-ahead to lose a promotion playoff series.
After that, I hit my fatalistic low. I was convinced promotion would never happen. Belying my lack of faith, Leeds was in a promotion spot (the top two from the second tier get promoted automatically) for nearly all of the 2020 season. But then COVID-19 happened and doubt rushed back into the fore.
When the English soccer season resumed in June, Leeds played well on resumption, and last Friday, all it needed was for its pursuing clubs to draw or lose or Leeds to gain a draw with two matches left to get to the promised land. Odds were greatly in Leeds' favor, but still, I had 16 years of Leeds trauma scarring me. I wasn't going to count any chickens.
Promotion happened when Huddersfield Town (supported by the Tribune-Star’s Alex Modesitt … I give him eternal credit for not latching on to the usual suspects) scored an 86th minute goal to knock off chasers West Bromwich Albion to get Leeds over the line.
I always had a dream of what promotion might feel like. Nearly all of them involved me running around like a maniac. But when the whistle blew, and the job was done? I was surprised by my less-than-psychotic reaction.
I sat and cried tears of joy and relief. I’ve never done that before in my life. Soccer is a dramatic, passionate sport, a big reason why I love it, and all of that devotion came streaming out of my eyes. I couldn’t stop it. It was so weird.
As my tears ran down my face, I quickly realized promotion feels a lot different than winning, say, a Super Bowl. There’s euphoria, sure, but there’s also a pride that you stuck out all of the BS.
The long-term pain was over, but also, there's the relief that you regained status. You’re no longer a cult band. You’re famous again. You’re back where you belong.
Another part of it? When you win a championship in American sports, it’s glorious, but it’s over.
When you get promoted? All of the treats are still to come. A modicum of financial security (promotion to the Premier League is like winning the lottery for the balance sheet), matches against clubs you consider your peers, complete TV access to every match, and being a part of the overall conversation again.
It’s like getting accepted to the college you always wanted to go to. It’s all in front of you.
I will likely cry tears of joy again when Leeds makes its Premier League debut, and then again, when fans are let back in the stadia, perhaps in October. Not hearing fans sing Leeds’ famous “Marching On Together” song has been one thing missing from this glory run.
Promotion is the most unique experience I’ve had as a sports fan. Would I recommend you go through what I went through? Not in a million years, but in a perverse way, the pain of the journey made the moment even sweeter for me when the 16-year exile finally came to an end.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
