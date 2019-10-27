TODD AARON GOLDEN: ISU's faith never wavered, but the storm never let up on its football season

Editor's note: This was taken from Todd Golden's "Down In The Valley" postgame analysis he writes for Tribstar.com after every ISU football and basketball game he covers. Please check out the full version of "Down In The Valley" at Tribstar.com.
The rainy Saturday at Illinois State's Hancock Stadium provided a fitting tableau for the Indiana State football team.
On arrival, conditions were bad. The rain was unceasing. By game time, there was standing water all over Normal, Ill. as the Redbirds' Homecoming revelers tried to dodge puddles to have fun in the mire.
It couldn't get any worse, could it?
But it could. Shortly before the game started, the wind began to kick up from the north. It increased from 10-to-15 miles per hour to over 20 by game time. What were already difficult conditions to contend with became that much worse.
It couldn't get any worse, could it?
But it could. The precipitation, already steady, became a downpour by the second half. With the wind now blowing relentlessly into the stadium? Conditions were appalling by game's end.
From the start, it didn't feel like it could get worse, but it did. Unfortunately, Mother Nature's unrelenting assault felt a bit like a metaphor for ISU's fortunes against Illinois State in a 24-7 loss, but more apropos, as a metaphor for ISU's season.
The defeat dropped ISU to 3-5. Entering the season, the FCS playoffs were not only considered the goal, but a very realistic one to reach, and not just a destination only home observers thought was realistic.
ISU had nearly its entire offense back and several contributors on defense back from a team that had gone 7-4 and won its last five of the 2018 season. Seven home games, no NDSU on the schedule, all of the pieces were in place.
We know now that the pieces aren't in place. The pieces themselves may be there, but they've been easily jarred out of order on a week-to-week basis for different reasons, some unfortunate, some of ISU's own making.
There will be no playoff spot — ISU has one more loss than it did a year ago. Though ISU could still finish 7-5, even in a depleted FCS field, Saturday's loss was the final nail in the coffin of the playoff hopes of the Sycamores.
The problems of the 2019 season have played out in agonizing slow motion. It's been a mixture of bad injury luck - few teams are going to survive the loss of a quarterback the stature of Ryan Boyle — but also ISU not making its own luck and not taking advantage of those small margins within the individual games.
Slow-motion problems are the worst because, apart from the injury absences, there's not a whole lot of obvious negatives to attack on a week-to-week basis. It's not like ISU started from game one with the same glaring problem. It's been a moving target.
When that happens, it's easy to maintain faith that nothing serious is wrong. That everything will eventually settle in its rightful place and all will be fine.
In this way? Faith can be a dangerous thing. It can blind you. It can make players fail to see problems as they're developing.
You don't want a team to not have faith, mind you, but you do want a team to be able to look at itself objectively — and objective analysis often runs contradictory to faith, which, by definition means you believe against all evidence that suggests otherwise. It's hard for any team to acknowledge that maybe the glasses they're wearing might be rose-colored.
On a game-to-game basis? It often plays out like this. Maybe a big third down wasn't converted here or there, but a few were? Maybe what can be defined statistically as an isolated penalty killed a drive or kept one alive for the opponent? Perhaps a player wrapped up a ball carrier three times, but got dinged on the fourth would-be tackle?
Hey, these are fixable problems, a team that has faith in itself would say. Those plays aren't us.
ISU would say these things, believing they were the team everyone thought they would be from day one. And ISU often did fix game-to-game problems, only to have something new come up a week later that hadn't before.
If one had to judge over 60 minutes against No. 7 Illinois State? ISU played pretty darn well over 45 of those minutes. ISU's defense was stout through three quarters.
Both offenses struggled in the monsoon, but at the end of the third quarter? The Sycamores actually had the edge in total offense. To that point, ISU had just one turnover. This in a contest where Illinois State finished with a 298-149 edge in total offense by games' end.
But a fumble on the first play from scrimmage at the Illinois State 12, a 77-yard touchdown run helped by a missed tackle, a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and another Illinois State touchdown put the game away for the Redbirds.
Saturday's game was a more dramatic sample than most, but the bottom line is that the bad ISU is doing in the course of the individual games is overshadowing the good, even if the bad might be coming in smaller doses than the good, percentage-wise, on a play-to-play basis.
For a team that has faith in itself? It's easy to point to those good moments and think that's who you are and believe the bad moments are the aberration. I feel like that's where this ISU team is mentally, but 3-5 is what ISU is. By this point in the season, records don't lie.
I feel the faith that the playoff contending Sycamores would eventually bubble to the surface has blinded the Sycamores a bit this year.
I don't feel like this team sometimes understands the impact of the lulls it has. The vibe I feel from players sometimes comes off as matter-of-fact about the mistakes made. It's not arrogance or lack of caring on ISU's part, quite the opposite, but a sort of blithe, low-grade acknowledgement. Tacit admissions that things have to get better, but that the team was perfectly capable of doing so.
To the bitter end of their playoff hopes, ISU has never lacked faith, and likely, still doesn't. It's an article of that faith that the rain had to stop falling on the Sycamores and the sunshine of the FCS playoffs would eventually come out, right?
But the metaphorical rain didn't let up.
The storm clouds gathered at Kansas when ISU couldn't protect a late lead. The Dayton loss was the first cloudburst — and that was with a near-fully healthy team.
Quarterback Ryan Boyle's injury early in the fourth game was next. Then the all-systems failure at South Dakota. The inability to stop South Dakota State at home. Then the quick, self-inflicted demise against the Redbirds.
Against all odds, and against the faith of the Sycamores themselves that it would stop, the storm kept getting worse and worse.
ISU never found shelter from that storm. Now ISU's playoff hopes have washed away, swept away in a flood the Sycamores never suspected they could ever get caught up in.
