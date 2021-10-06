JOE BUCKLES: Sargent not expected back as T.H.A.T. promoter

The 2021 Terre Haute Action Track drew to a climatic end over the weekend. With the checkered flag a highly successful campaign has gone down in the record book.
One of the biggest fan turnouts of the season was treated to perfect weather and record run by a driver who seems to have stranglehold on the competition.
Yes, Chris Windom appears to have made the local half-mile dirt oval his own personal playground. At the end of last Friday’s Jim Hurtubise Classic, Windom had literally blasted past the competition.
So dominant was his his near-perfect drive he obliterated the time of the 30-lap main event with a staggering three-seconds-plus advantage over his nearest rival.
In doing so the Illinois hotshoe now ties the legendary Jack Hewitt as the third-winningest driver in track history.
As the lights were dimming and post race winning celebration wrapping up, the modest Windom took time to reflect on his special relationship with the Action Track. Questioned what was his secret to his immense success here he was almost lost for words.
“I really don’t know. I like the bigger-faster half miles. Those places where you have strategy throughout the night. That’s what I’ve always done here. It can be so intimidating,” said the now 11-time feature winner here.
He recalled his first visit to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
“I wasn’t sure when I saw the place for the first time I even wanted to go out there it looked so big and fast. I never thought I would get to this point. Now its one of my favorite places to run. It’s a place you have to learn to adapt to,” voiced the two-time victor at the track this season.
Windom has now placed himself in the role as one of the all-time greats. Scary thought for the competition who is keenly aware he still has many checkered flags in the future here.
With the checkered flag now fallen on the Action Track it would appear outwardly the 2021 campaign has drawn to a successful end.
But as the legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey was fond of saying. “Now the rest of the story”.
While Windom's dominant performance pretty much took out most of the excitement on the night, off-track developments regarding the future of racing at the Fairgrounds had the place buzzing behind the scenes.
Words has been circulating for weeks that changes were in the making at the Fairgrounds regarding the future promotional rights at the track.
Those rumors have become a reality as the Tribune-Star has learned that veteran promoter Bob Sargent and his Trackside Enterprises are out as promoter at the end of the fiscal year.
Although an official announcement is not expected to come down until the end of the year, Sargent acknowledged that he has been informed his contract will not be renewed.
While Vigo County Fairgrounds officials were reluctant to go on record regarding the changes, Sargent was certainly more vocal about his impending departure and how it came about.
“Its really a sad day for not only for our group but for the fans,” bemoaned the veteran promoter. "I thought we had done a great job and we had some big plans for the place. But we never got the chance to present them to the Fair Board.”
“I knew our contract was up at the end of the year and I was ready to offer a 10-year renewal. I was told back in June that everything was fine and not to worry. Now I get the phone call that I was gone,” Sargent continued.
“We’re very proud with with what we accomplished only to learn we have been kicked out. They [Fair Board] knew what they had with our group. Now they have zero,” voiced Sargent who’s promotional group will present shows at 26 different tracks in 14 states over the season.
Fair Board officials acknowledged a new promoter is already in place and they say the picture is bright regarding the future of racing at the Fairgrounds.
“We’re very excited with what the future holds for racing at the Fairgrounds. We appreciate what Bob has done here, but we thought it was time for a change," Fair Board member John Fitzpatrick said.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles2142@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.