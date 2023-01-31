On the eve of Christmas Eve, I got on the horn with Tribune-Star editor Max Jones and committed to getting behind the wheel as the Indiana State University beat writer.
My wife of nearly nine months, Annie, and I were full of zeal as we approached our debut holiday season under the same roof.
If there’s one thing you should know about my wife, it’s that two days of cozy, quality family time are synonymous with Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Starting with Turkey Day in Evansville, breaking bread isn’t feasible at a single table. That’s because her extensive extended family requires overflow rooms.
The highs of the occasion are conversing with cousins, uncles, aunts and others, catching a flick at the movies and the next morning some Black Friday splurging.
Not gonna lie, an early morning with crowds of people doesn’t tickle my fancy.
Annie relishes her family’s annual women-only tradition, Cookie Day. They make racks on racks on racks of Christmas baked goods ranging from peanut butter buckeyes, chocolate dipped pretzels, fudge galore and hundreds if not thousands of cut-out sugar cookies, to name a few.
Her first holiday as a married woman was commemorated by her fellow bakers with an apron labeled “Tickel’ed for Cookie Day”.
This took place Dec. 10. A little more than a week earlier, we set foot in Terre Haute for the debut time, for my interview.
After a couple of hours in town, we got a shot in front of Hulman Center and without knowing it, framed the ensuing chapter on my phone.
Here’s how we got here.
For a three-month sequence, I was on the verge of covering Division I college sports after nearly five years of prep sports. While my wife and I basked in our first holidays, for me, a professional upgrade was what I was keen on.
My shalom would come after the completion of my undertaking that began in Aug.
Nearly 2½ years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Chicago drastically and impacted the world.
I packed my bags and drove six hours south, crossing into the Hoosier State, to work for a twice-weekly paper in Perry County.
Within 12 months, I was promoted to a daily paper in Dubois County. I proposed to Annie in the fall of 2021.
We got married in the spring, and after grinding through my beat, October 2022 was here.
At this juncture, I bided my time and awaited the right situation. It had to make sense not to just my employer, but to me.
It was incumbent to let God guide me and take care of my wife with relocation in our first year together.
The days of making my vocation my No. 1 priority and on a pedestal were behind me; community, stability, consistency and balance replaced those notions.
In journalism, the time that typically elapses to secure a new role is three weeks. This is after the final interview.
I was prepared to look for work outside the journalism field if I couldn’t find the right fit at that time.
Then, on Dec. 20, I got the green light. An email to my inbox on a Tuesday at 11:38 a.m. contained a golden subject line: Job offer from the Tribune-Star, Terre Haute.
After exercising discernment and waiting two days, I took the opening journalism afforded me. It was the optimal situation and job.
I graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2012. I bridged the gap from reporting on college athletics as a student when stats were handed to me to doing extensive research and stat keeping at the prep level and back to the collegiate arena.
This trek is not for the weary. And ultimately, I found humility, which can be displayed with care and concern. It’s why I’m here. That’s what matters in life and God showed me that.
There are a lot of people in the world blessed to be on this planet and I’m profoundly blessed to be here writing about the Sycamores.
This is just the intro to my bid in west central Indiana. Thanks for reading, Hauteans.
