With four successive victories carrying into the second week of Jan., Indiana State resembled a squad of Missouri Valley Conference title ilk.
The Sycamores picked up their sixth MVC win in as many games but subsequent signs deterred this ascension.
It took ISU a minute to find MVC win No. 7 as the tally on the right side of its record climbed.
It didn’t come in home confines with a buzz around the program after winter break.
In Springfield, Mo., a last-ditch rally netted a one-score loss. Then, ISU fell at Hulman Center, again, as Bradley summoned a double-digit win by playing tougher.
The Sycamores came up empty at Murray, Ky., as the Racers torched them for 82 points, their most allowed in the MVC — their second most of the season.
ISU recorded a one-score defeat in Des Moines, Iowa, but showed it was on the cusp of a step forward after its late-game mettle improved.
Following three weeks, five games and 2,212 miles between wins, the breakthrough happened on Saturday against third-place Northern Iowa.
In addition to sterling showings by juniors Xavier Bledson and Zach Hobbs, off the bench, read more on that here, the all-around game of senior Cameron Henry paved the way to a 79-71 win, the Trees (14-9, 7-5) polished the glass and the offense was crisper.
Here are my three musings from Saturday.
Consummate Cam
Three weeks into my stint covering ISU, it’s pretty clear that second-year coach Josh Schertz is leaning on this veteran.
Schertz coached Henry at Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee at the Division II level.
Henry continues to read the game well on both sides of the floor and his offensive rebounding was on point, more on that later.
Last year’s all-league Newcomer Team member has proven in recent weeks to be clutch moving without the ball and sharp as a distributor on the catch and off the bounce.
He led the squad with four assists and had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
His backdoor flush, set up by a screen by Bledson, and two late free throws, made it a two-possession game twice, to wrap up the win.
On defense, he’s a menace on the perimeter.
He’s often tasked with guarding the opposing leading scorer at positions 1-4.
He had a plus-minus of seven against the Panthers, which led the 10 starters.
He nearly didn't get a breather as he logged a team-best 37 minutes. It was the 14th time in 22 starts this year that he hit at least 30 minutes.
Crashing boards
In the preview, I pointed out how crucial the rebound margin is for ISU. The stat boils down to effort and moxie, which was exacerbated during the five-game slump.
The Sycamores owned the boards for the first time in six games, 33-25.
ISU did it with balance, in addition to Henry's 12, seven teammates corralled multiple caroms.
The bench contributed eight; senior Cooper Neese pulled in five and freshman Robbie Avila had three.
The team snagged eight on the offensive backboard. Several times they occurred when the Sycamores’ shot didn’t find iron.
Henry had a knack for finding these and finished with four offensive boards. The team had 14 second-chance points to UNI’s five.
The Sycamores made two 3s on second chances.
Splashing nets
Shots started falling for ISU.
Sometimes it's that straightforward.
They hit from inside, outside and the foul line.
The team went 47% from the floor, 11-for-26 from deep and 20-for-25 from the charity stripe.
"I think the [Panthers] were 358th in the country in allowing 3s, in terms of attempts and it's by design," Schertz said. "It's a very good scheme. They are very schematically sound defensively. We knew we'd have to make some shots on the perimeter. There was no way we were going live with all 2s."
The field goal clip was the second-best in the past six games for ISU. The 3-point shooting was the highest percentage since Dec. 3, a span of 14 games.
ISU was simply hitting looks that weren’t staying down during the slump.
Its 42.3% clip from long range marked the second time better than 40% in MVC action.
At the foul line, the Sycamores sunk and attempted more shots than they had in eight prior tilts.
"I think it brings back life to the team, to the community," Henry said of the win. "We know we got a big win in front of a lot of fans. Shout out to the Sycamore fans. They are bringing a lot of energy and making Hulman Center [really] fun to play in."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.