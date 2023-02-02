Indiana State's men's basketball team picked up a must-have game at Ford Center against Evansville in front of 4,699 spectators Wednesday.
The Sycamores (15-9, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference) cruised to an 83-65 victory in a showcase of their ability to find open shooters, particularly in transition.
They picked the Purple Aces apart with lethal long-range buckets throughout, kept their foot on the pedal to avoid a late letdown and sophomore Julian Larry’s sterling outing could be the piece to fill out the Sycamores' puzzle this postseason.
Here are my three musings from Wednesday.
• Peppering from the perimeter — There’s little doubt this squad can compete with every team in this league when jumpers are falling in bunches. The Sycamores haven’t shied away from chucking it from the “cheap seats.”
They haven’t been immune to this trend in basketball. They've attempted at least 25 3s in 14 games.
At Evansville, they added another wrinkle — efficiency. The Trees churned in a season-best 50% clip on 26 tries. Six ISU players dialed up makes.
Junior Xavier Bledson has come off the bench wired in the past two outings, going 6-for-10 from deep. He hit 3 of 4 on Wednesday.
With an average of 12 3s in the past two, the Sycamores have returned to form in a category that got them out in front of the pack in the MVC after six games.
The surge is a byproduct of ISU getting back to initiating drive-and-kicks and high-percentage looks on the break.
The Sycamores dished out 19 assists on 28 field goals.
• No slippage — It was inevitable that the Trees would get up against the Aces, currently winless in the Valley. The onus was holding a lead against Evansville and one that most likely would be 10 or more points.
The lead surged to 14 in the first half after they weathered a 10-point deficit in the opening four minutes.
The lead progressed to 19 in the second half on Bledson’s free throws with 6:17 left. The Sycamores led by no less than 12 for the remainder of a cozy road win — improving to 4-3 in MVC road contests.
It was a reprieve from recent outings where they squandered double-digit advantages in losses to Southern Illinois, Murray State and Bradley. They also let Illinois State whittle away that margin Jan. 4.
"I can't remember where we've had a game where we've actually steadied the ship and we've come out with a win," senior Cooper Neese said. "I know Missouri State, we made a hard run back. Drake, we fell just short. Being able to steady that ship and come out on the other side of it, I think that's showing that we are learning."
• Lauding Larry — The Sycamores hum when Larry makes the right decisions with the rock. You can spot it a mile away.
It happened again in Evansville. Larry had bounce in his step as he registered a career-high seven assists in his third year of action in Terre Haute. His look-away feeds to teammates in the paint gifted them simple finishes.
He had 14 points while taking seven shots and turned in a season-high eight rebounds.
Larry, who second-year coach Josh Schertz said is their best lockdown perimeter defender, can get to the rack and contort his body to finish a layin. In that same motion, he can defer to a teammate with a shovel pass or kick to the outside. His play lifts the caliber of everyone on the court.
It's a remarkable and novel concept — a playmaking point guard.
The microcosm is teammates' play looser when the quick underclassman picks up the tempo while staying under control. He doesn't just operate the pace, he dictates it in flashes.
It allows the Sycamores to optimize a spaced floor. Positions 2-4 can shoot the 3, and the stretch-five starter, freshman Robbie Avila, is another perpetual deep threat.
The next level for Larry is doing it thoroughly.
He had a torrid stretch in four games after Christmas, which earned him an MVC Player of the Week nod, but it came against the lower-tier teams in the league.
The next month will tell if the Frisco, Texas, native can help push the Trees over the top.
“It was definitely a sloppy win,” he said. “It was kind of a wake-up call for us to be like, ‘All right, we got to lock in.’ It’s good to get a win always, so we are going to celebrate it and get back to work.
“I would say our lulls throughout the game [were a weakness]. They started 5 for 5. Then, we had a great stretch in between there and then they ended the half 6 for 6. There was a stretch in the middle where they looked like they were about to come back and make a run, but we held it. We can’t just have mental breakdowns throughout the game.”
• Note — The Sycamores are in a four-way tie for fifth place in the Valley — one game out of first. They have four remaining league games with the top eight schools, including one at Belmont, which is currently in a four-way ahead of ISU.
"I think in this league, you kind of see [rough patches] from everybody," Schertz said. "Southern Illinois lost [its] second in a row, Belmont lost [its] second in a row. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs. I don't think anybody is going to come through.
"Certainly, you want to have momentum. And as February comes, you want to start playing your best basketball."
