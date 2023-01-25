In a 70-68 loss to Drake on Tuesday, Indiana State nearly roared back from 18 points down for a win in front of 4,019 college basketball fans at the Knapp Center.
That was the deficit at halftime for the Sycamore men as their records fell to 13-9 overall and 6-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Second-year ISU coach Josh Schertz said he wanted to see his team be competitive ahead of the two-game road trip to Murray State (last Saturday) and Drake.
On Tuesday night, the Sycamores strung together their best closing-half and late-game execution since their last victory Jan. 4.
In the dying seconds, ISU senior Cameron Henry’s defense gave freshman Tucker DeVries no space on his catch to the right of the arc with 11.2 seconds left and ISU up 68-67.
DeVries, who scored a team-high 21 points, proceeded to swing the ball across his body and maneuver to the left of the lane and miss his point-blank shot under duress from Henry and Sycamore help defender Cade McKnight.
McKnight, a senior, then elevated instantly for a second time to grab the rebound, but was only able to swat it to the top of the arc. That’s when Drake senior D.J. Wilkins got the ball and buried the game-winning 3-pointer 2.9 seconds left to avoid a sweep by ISU.
“We forced DeVries to take a bad shot,” freshman Robbie Avila said. “[We] had good defense. The ball went up, Cade smacked it out, right to [Wilkins]. It bounced right to him and he lined up a good shot.”
The Sycamores were nearly run out of the gym in the opening half, but several contributors got them back in the game, on multiple sequences.
The team’s first lead since 6-4 came on a pull-up, deep 3-pointer from the left side by senior Courvoisier McCauley with 17.1 seconds left.
Here are my three musings from the Sycamores’ near-highway robbery at Drake …
• “Pressure” makes diamonds — In a revelatory way, ISU played looser in the second half than I’ve seen in any 20 minutes I’ve observed in the five games I’ve covered the squad.
It makes sense in theory, but in college basketball, it doesn’t always unfold this way.
The Sycamores make serious headway and Drake didn’t have to press. The first five minutes of the closing half were telling. At that juncture, the Sycamores had chopped the Drake lead to 10 points. Avila decided to orchestrate this rally with eight points in less than four minutes.
“It just showed us what we could be if we have that sense of urgency from minute one to 40,” Avila said.
He dropped a career-night 22 points, 16 in the closing half, in his inaugural trek to Des Moines.
The skilled big man, who has 40 points combined in the past two outings, used an array of moves to score, including off the dribble from the top of the key, backing down defenders on the low block and spotting up for wing 3s.
“He was phenomenal, I thought,” Schertz said. “He was our best player on the floor. We were playing through him late. It’s one thing to be a freshman guard in this league and play, but it’s way different to be a freshman big. These bigs are experienced, they are grown men. It’s a grown man’s league.”
Avila’s jolt in confidence seeped over to his teammates. Sophomore Julian Larry slid to the left side of the rim on a slash across the paint for a basket, bringin ISU within six points after seven and a half minutes.
ISU showed resolve twice, which is reminiscent of the momentum it swung in earlier wins against Drake and Southern Illinois, in the opening matchups.
After the gap extended to 11, the Sycamores got points from Avila, sophomore Jayson Kent, McCauley and senior Cooper Neese to outscore the Bulldogs 20-11 to end the night.
Neese had a get-right night with 13 points.
• Second-half damage at the stripe — Another indicator that the Sycamores were the aggressor in the second half was their 9-for-13 free-throw shooting. They finished the game 13 of 18.
Avila’s first step on drives from the perimeter resulted in fouls at the rim. He went 6 of 9.
The only other Sycamores to get to the line were McCauley and Neese.
“Coming out in the second half and just being able to understand we don’t have anything to lose and come back and play the game like any other day and compete like you would any other day,” Neese said. “And do it like you do every day at practice.”
“The outcome is inevitable,” Neese added. “You don’t know what it’s going to be all the time, surrender the outcome and understand that if you give it everything you’ve got, there is somebody watching above that does good things for those people.”
Henry usually gets to the free throw line but deffered to Avila and McCauley, who scored 22 points, apiece.
Drake missed only one of its 14 foul shots.
• Assist-turnover difference — For a pair of squads among the top three in the conference for assist-to-turnover ratio, neither Drake nor the Sycamores displayed that previous efficiency Tuesday night.
The Sycamores paid the price, but Drake nearly squandered ISU’s off day.
With 10 first-half miscues, this game was a grind for the Sycamores. Their final assist-turnover ratio was 6:15.
The Bulldogs got 22 points off of ISU errors. The Sycamores got 13 points on the Dogs’ miscues.
Drake dished out nine assists and turned it over 14 times.
A lot of the playmaking in the first half came when the Bulldogs pushed the tempo into the paint, turned and kicked to the top of the arc for 3s.
INDIANA STATE (68) — Avila 7-14 6-9 22, Henry 1-3 0-0 3, Larry 2-3 0-0 4, McCauley 8-16 2-2 22, Neese 3-9 5-7 13, Kent 1-4 0-0 2, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, McKnight 1-4 0-0 2, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Bledson 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 13-18 68.
DRAKE (70) — Brodie 2-6 2-2 6, Penn 6-10 4-5 16, Sturtz 4-5 2-2 11, Wilkins 3-10 2-2 11, DeVries 9-19 1-1 21, Enright 1-5 0-0 3, Ferguson 0-0 2-2 2, Djamgouz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 13-14 70.
Halftime—Drake 44-26. 3-Point Goals—Indiana St. 9-26 (McCauley 4-9, Neese 2-5, Avila 2-6, Henry 1-2, Hobbs 0-1, Miller 0-1, Kent 0-2), Drake 7-17 (Wilkins 3-7, DeVries 2-6, Sturtz 1-1, Enright 1-2, Djamgouz 0-1). Rebounds—Indiana St. 29 (McCauley 9), Drake 33 (Sturtz 10). Assists—Indiana St. 6 (Henry, McKnight 2), Drake 9 (Penn, Sturtz 3). Total Fouls—Indiana St. 18, Drake 16.
Next — Indiana State (13-9 overall, 6-5 MVC) will play host to Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center. Drake (16-6, 7-4) will visit Belmont on Sunday afternoon.
