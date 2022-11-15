Linton’s Joey Hart made it official recently, signing his national letter-of-intent to play college basketball at Central Florida.
Hart committed to the Knights earlier this year, bypassing finalists Toledo, Evansville and Ball State.
Meanwhile, Indiana State added men’s and women’s basketball recruits as the fall signing period began this week.
Hart, a 6-foot-4 guard, was ranked as a top-five player in the state of Indiana during his junior year after averaging 20.3 points per game. Hart was the leading scorer at the Under Armor Association through their two April sessions and participated at the Under Armor Top 60.
Hart has earned all-conference honors in all three of his high school seasons so far, as well as leading his team to two sectional championships. His junior season saw him make Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as earning a spot on the Indiana Supreme 15 list.
Hart is rated as a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. Off the court, Hart participated in track and field, running the 400-meter dash and doing the high jump.
UCF coach Johnny Dawkins, a legendary former player at Duke, looks forward to having Hart in his program.
“Joey is a terrific all-around player and an excellent shooter,” Dawkins said in the university’s news release. “He’ll fit right in with our team.”
UCF currently competes in the American Athletic Conference, but on July 1, 2023, the Knights will transition to join the Big 12 — joining powerhouse basketball schools such as Baylor, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia.
The Knights also signed 6-5 guard Comeh Emmobor of Raleigh, N.C.
“We’re excited to have Comeh and Joey be a part of the UCF family,” Dawkins said. “They are both going to be terrific additions to our program moving forward.”
Sycamore men add Ohio big man — Indiana State men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz signed his third recruit for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday, inking 6-fot-10, 235-pound big man Derek Vorst from Rossford, Ohio.
Vorst has one particular quality that Schertz and every college coach desires.
“Just like Eli [Shetlar, another signee], Derek plays for his father in high school,” Schertz said on his Twitter account. “His skill level and basketball IQ are that of someone who has grown up around the game.”
Schertz also likes Vorst’s versatility.
“Derek is a true 5 man with the shooting, passing, ballhandling and cerebral nature of a guard,” he added. “Thrilled to welcome him to the family.”
Last season, Vorst averaged 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocked shots per game. He shot 69 percent from the field on 2-pointers, 46 percent on 3-pointers and 65 percent at the line.
Shetlar (6-foot-6, 165 pounds) hails from Andover, Kan.
“We are thrilled to add Eli to our family,” Schertz said recently on Twitter after Shetlar’s signing became official. “A coach’s son, Eli is well known as an elite shooter, but is so much more. His high basketball IQ and terrific feel make him a perfect system fit.
“His competitive character and quality of teammate he is makes him the ideal culture fit as well.”
He led Andover at 17.3 points per game last year, and also averaged eight rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Indiana State’s third signee for next year is 6-9 forward Cameron Manyawu of Staley High School in Kansas City, Mo.
“We couldn’t be more excited to add Cameron and his wonderful family to ours,” Schertz said. “Cam is everything we want our program to represent on and off of the court.
“He is a unique talent to say the least, but one who possesses the character and work ethic to realize his immense potential.”
Manyawu shot 61% and had 5.2 rebounds (2.4 were offensive boards) for the Falcons, who were 27-5 and who finished in third place in Missouri’s Class 6A division — the largest enrollment division in the state. (Christian Brothers, alma mater of current ISU guard Rob Martin, won the championship in the same division.)
Manyawu also averaged 7.1 points, 1.2 blocks and one steal for Staley, whose roster also includes Iowa State signee Kayden Fish and Colorado State signee Kyan Evans.
Indiana State’s exact total of players exhausting their eligibility after this season is hard to calculate, but the number could be as high as six. The Sycamores could have as many as three more scholarships available, depending on whether any walk-ons are moved to scholarship status.
ISU women add Virginia, Indiana players — ISU women’s coach Chad Killinger has signed 5-10 guard Keslyn Secrist of Pulaski County High School in Draper, Va. and a pair of Hoosier standouts in 5-9 guard Asia Donald of Hobart and 6-1 forward Saige Stahl of Columbus East.
Last year, Secrist was voted to the Virginia High School League Class 4 girls basketball squad by a panel of coaches. Secrist finished the 2021-22 season with a team-high 476 points. She hit 34 of 74 3-point attempts (45.9%) and 58 of 75 free throw attempts (77.3%). She also grabbed a team-high 225 rebounds (82 offensive, 143 defensive), and accounted for 67 assists, 72 steals, and a team-high 28 blocked shots during the season.
Donald finished last season averaging 23.5 points and 10 rebounds per game, making the Junior All-Star team last summer. She has already surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark.
Stahl led the team in points (17.9), rebounds (9.5) and steals (4.5) and earned first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference, Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass Large School All-State, Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association first-team All-State and was voted by teammates as the Olympians’ Most Valuable Player. She was also named an Indiana Junior All-Star following last season and shared The Republic Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors with teammate Koryn Greiwe.
The Sycamores list six seniors and two graduate students on their roster this year. The seniors may stay one additional year if desired as their “COVID year.”
Rivals to teammates — One of the interesting parts of the list below of early signees comes on the softball diamond, where Terre Haute North’s Kinley Sparks and Terre Haute South’s Maddy Griswold both signed with Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Ill.
The pair have been rivals throughout their high school careers, but will join forces to help the Bobcats succeed.
Those running Lions — Might want to keep an eye on Marshall’s track and field team next spring, as the Lions have had three athletes to commit to the Division I level this fall — Isabel Arthur (Eastern Illinois), Brooklyn Bender (Southeast Missouri State) and Adi Scott (Illinois State).
Early commitments — Two high school baseball standouts have committed to national powerhouses before playing a prep game.
Terre Haute North’s Nate Millington will look to keep alive a tradition of left-handed hitting Hauteans traveling south to play for the Kentucky Wildcats. Considering that A.J. Reed and T.J. Collett are two of the best players in UK history, Millington has some high standards to live up to.
Millington is listed as a 6-3, 155-pounder who can pitch and also play infield or outfield on his perfectgame.org profile. He can undoubtedly get some help building up that frame from Uncle Daniel Millington, a former Indiana State football standout and strength coach who is in his fifth year as a strength coach with Nebraska’s football squad.
Rhys Wolf is a freshman at Martinsville, where his father Ryan was a basketball star in the early 1990s before playing at Minnesota. Rhys, a pitcher already hitting 90 mph, will compete for Notre Dame.
Ryan Wolf lived in Clinton when his father, Tim, was the basketball coach at South Vermillion in the 1980s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.