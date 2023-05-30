TELEVISION
MLB: 1 or 2 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox or Texas at Detroit (MLB Network); 1:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 6:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Boston (Bally Sports Indiana); 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Milwaukee at Toronto (MLB Network); 11 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle or Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: 5 p.m. — NCAA Team Match-Play national championship at Scottsdale, Ariz. (Golf Channel).
MEN'S SOCCER: 1:15 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia in Round of 16 at Tolosa, Argentina (FS2); 3 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. AS Roma in final at Budapest, Hungary (CBSSN); 4:45 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy in Round of 16 at Tolosa, Argentina (FS2); 7 p.m. — MLS: New England at Atlanta United (FS1); 10 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at León in Leg 1 of final (FS1).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open second round at Paris (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open second round at Paris (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open second round at Paris (Bally Sports Indiana).
RADIO
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Boston (WNDI-FM 95.3).
