TELEVISION
COLLEGE GOLF: 4:30 p.m. — PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships final round at Shoal Creek, Ala. (Golf Channel).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 11 a.m. — Mississippi vs. LSU in Southeastern Conference tournament first round at Fayetteville, Ark. (SEC Network); noon — Rutgers vs. Ohio St. in Big Ten tournament first round at Urbana, Ill. (BTN); 1 p.m. — Syracuse vs. Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference tournament first round at South Bend (ACC Network); 2 p.m. — South Carolina vs. Texas A&M in SEC tournament first round at Fayetteville, Ark. (SEC Network); 2:30 p.m. — Michigan vs. Penn St. in Big Ten tournament first round at Urbana, Ill. (BTN); 3:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame in ACC tournament first round at South Bend (ACC Network); 5 p.m. — TBD vs. Alabama in SEC tournament first round at Fayetteville, Ark. (SEC Network); 5:30 p.m. — Iowa vs. Maryland in Big Ten tournament first round at Urbana, Ill. (BTN); 8 p.m. — Illinois vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten tournament first round at Urbana, Ill. (BTN); 8 p.m. — Kentucky vs. Florida in SEC tournament first round at Fayetteville, Ark. (SEC Network); 9 p.m. — Arizona St. vs. Arizona in Pac-12 tournament play-in game at Tucson, Ari. (Pac-12 Network).
MLB: 1 or 1:30 p.m. — Detroit at Cleveland or L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 or 7:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs or Boston at Atlanta (MLB Network).
MEN'S BEACH SOCCER: 11:50 a.m. — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Dominican Republic in Group C at Nassau, Bahamas (FS2); 1:20 p.m. — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama in Group C at Nassau, Bahamas (FS2); 2:50 p.m. — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Guadeloupe vs. Turks and Caicos Islands in Group A at Nassau, Bahamas (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 3 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at AC Milan in semifinal Leg 1 (CBS).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Toledo at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 7:30 p.m. — Miami at New York in Game 5 of Eastern Conference semifinal (TNT); 10 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Golden State in Game 5 of Western Conference semifinal (TNT).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 7 p.m. — Toronto at Florida in Game 4 of Eastern Conference semifinal (ESPN); 10 p.m. — Vegas at Edmonton in Game 4 of Western Conference semifinal (ESPN).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Italian Open-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Italian Open-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — Italian Open-WTA early rounds (Bally Sports Indiana, Marquee Sports Network).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Orlando at Washington in Group A (CBSSN).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 5:10 p.m. — Greencastle at Sullivan (WNDI-FM 95.3).
MLB: 7:40 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9, WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 2 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference tournament at Carbondale, Ill. (ESPN+).
