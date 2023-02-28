TELEVISION
GOLF: 9:30 p.m. — LPGA: HSBC Women's World Championship first round at Tanjong Course, Singapore (Golf Channel).
MLB SPRING TRAINING: 1 p.m. — Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz. (MLB Network); 3 p.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Mesa, Ariz. (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla. (taped) (MLB Network); 10 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. (taped) (MLB Network); 1 a.m. — Texas (split squad) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz. (taped) (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 6:30 p.m. — Xavier at Providence (FS1); 7 p.m. — Maryland at Ohio St. (BTN); 7 p.m. — DePaul at UConn (CBSSN); 7 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Kentucky (SEC Network); 8:30 p.m. — Georgetown at Creighton (FS1); 9 p.m. — Penn St. at Northwestern (BTN); 9 p.m. — Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago (CBSSN); 9 p.m. — Texas at TCU (ESPN2); 9 p.m. — Tulane at East Carolina (ESPNU); 9 p.m. — Missouri at LSU (SEC Network); 11 p.m. — Utah St. at UNLV (CBSSN).
MEN'S SOCCER: 12:05 p.m. — Lens at Nantes in French Cup quarterfinal (FS2); 2:45 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal (USA); 2:50 p.m. — Annecy at Marseille in French Cup quarterfinal (FS2).
NBA: 7:45 p.m. — Cleveland at Boston (ESPN); 10:05 p.m. — New Orleans at Portland (ESPN).
NHL: 7:30 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia (TNT); 10 p.m. — Carolina at Vegas (TNT).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA and Monterrey-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA and Monterrey-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 11 a.m. — Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference tournament first round at Greenville, S.C. (SEC Network); 1 p.m. — Virginia vs. Wake Forest in Atlantic Coast Conference tournament first round at Greensboro, N.C. (ACC Network); 1 p.m. — Kentucky vs. Florida in SEC tournament first round at Greenville, S.C. (SEC Network); 2 p.m. — Penn St. vs. Minnesota in Big Ten Conference first round at Minneapolis (BTN); 3 p.m. — Arizona St. vs. UCLA in Pac-12 Conference tournament first round at Las Vegas (Pac-12 Network); 3:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh vs. Clemson in ACC tournament first round at Greensboro, N.C. (ACC Network); 4:30 p.m. —Northwestern vs. Rutgers in Big Ten tournament first round at Minneapolis (Big Ten Network); 5 p.m. — Ball St. at Bowling Green (ESPNU); 5:30 p.m. — Oregon vs. Washington in Pac-12 tournament first round at Las Vegas (Pac-12 Network); 6:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech vs. Boston College in ACC tournament first round at Greensboro, N.C. (ACC Network); 9 p.m. — California vs. Washington St. in Pac-12 tournament first round at Las Vegas (Pac-12 Network); 11:30 p.m. — Oregon St. vs. Southern Cal in Pac-12 tournament first round at Las Vegas (Pac-12 Network).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: 2:30 p.m. — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate final round at Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Golf Channel).
RADIO
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 7:30 p.m. — Paoli vs. Linton in Class 2A North Knox Sectional (WQTY-FM 93.3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.