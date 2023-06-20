TELEVISION
AHL: 10 p.m. — Hershey at Coachella in Game 7 of Calder Cup final (NHL Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2 p.m. — Florida vs. TCU in Bracket 1 of College World Series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Wake Forest vs. TBD in Bracket 2 of College World Series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN).
GOLF: Midnight — Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open first round at Cheonan, South Korea (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 6 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 7 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1).
MLB: Noon or 12:30 p.m. — Baltimore at Tampa Bay or Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (MLB Network); noon — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (Marquee Sports Network); noon — Colorado at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 3 p.m. — 2023 Draft Combine from Phoenix (MLB Network); 3:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 6:30 or 7 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia or Seattle at NY Yankees (MLB Network); 9:30 or 10 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels or San Diego at San Francisco (MLB Network).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 10 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada in Group A at San Diego (ESPN2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 5 a.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Estonia vs. Belgium in Group F at Tallinn, Estonia (taped) (FS1); 11:55 a.m. — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands in Group A at Tbilisi, Georgia (CBSSN); 7 p.m. — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at York United FC (FS2); 10 p.m. — CPL: HFX Wanderers Valour FC at Pacific FC (FS2).
SOFTBALL: 6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Leach at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPNU); 8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Leach at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPNU).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA and Birmingham-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA and Birmingham-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 3:30 p.m. — Las Vegas at Phoenix (NBA TV).
RADIO
MLB: Noon — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (WAXI-FM 104.9); 12:05 p.m. — Colorado at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 4:05 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington (WQTY-FM 93.3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.