TELEVISION
BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity from Washington (FS1).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — San Francisco at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest);1 p.m. — San Francisco at St. Louis or Milwaukee at Minnesota (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets (ESPN); 7:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Kansas City (Bally Sports Indiana); 10 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers (ESPN).
MEN'S SOCCER: 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia in semifinal at Rotterdam, Netherlands (FS1).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEABALL: 1 p.m. — Indianapolis at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA and s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA and s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 1 p.m. — Los Angeles at Dallas (NBA TV).
RADIO
MLB: 1:15 p.m. — San Francisco at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 7:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Kansas City (WNDI-FM 95.3).
