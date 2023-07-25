TELEVISION
3ICE HOCKEY: 7 p.m. — Week 5: Team Carboneau vs. Team Patrick and Team Bourque vs. Team Mullen in consolation and final at Boston (CBSSN).
FISHING: 4 p.m. — SFC: Tri-State Canyon Shootout - Day 1 at Block Island, R.I. (CBSSN).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Seattle at Minnesota or Kansas City at Cleveland (MLB Network); 1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 3 p.m. — St. Louis at Arizona (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 4 p.m. — Toronto at L.A. Dodgers or Pittsburgh at San Diego (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Atlanta at Boston (ESPN); 10 p.m. — Oakland at San Francisco or Texas at Houston (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 a.m. — Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Lion City at Singapore (CBSSN); 11 p.m. — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland in Group A (FS1).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP and Atlanta-ATP early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP and Atlanta-ATP early rounds (Tennis Channel); 7 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP early rounds (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Washington at Minnesota (NBA TV).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 3:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia in Group C at Auckland, New Zealand (FS1); 8 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland in Group B at Perth, Australia (FS1); 9 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands in Group E at Wellington, New Zealand (Fox); 3:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam in Group E at Hamilton, New Zealand (FS1).
RADIO
MLB: 1:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Milwaukee (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 3:40 p.m. — St. Louis at Arizona (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (WAXI-FM 104.9).
