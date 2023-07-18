TELEVISION
3ICE HOCKEY: 7 p.m. — Week 4: Team Bourque vs. Team LeClair and Team Carbonneau vs. Team Johnston in consolation and final at Newark, N.J. (CBSSN).
CYCLING: 2 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 17 (103 miles) from Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel, France (taped) (USA).
GOLF: 3 p.m. — LPGA: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational first round ar Midland, Texas (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 12:30 or 1 p.m. — Cleveland at Pittsburgh or L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (MLB Network); 1:30 p.m. — Miami at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 4 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Texas (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Washington at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels or San Diego at Toronto (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 8:55 a.m. — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyon at Edinburgh, Scotland (ESPN2); 7:55 p.m. — Florida Cup: Chelsea vs. Wrexham AFC in final at Chapel Hill, N.C. (ESPN).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Indianapolis at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network).
TENNIS: 4:30 a.m. — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA and Palermo-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA and Palermo-WTA rarly rounds (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 1 p.m. — Dallas at New York (NBA TV).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 3 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Norway in Group A at Auckland, New Zealand (Fox).
RADIO
MLB: 2:15 p.m. — Miami at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 6:40 p.m. — San Francisco at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:35 p.m. — Washington at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
CYCLING: 6:05 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 17 (103 miles) from Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel, France (Peacock).
