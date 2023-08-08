TELEVISION
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Noon — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS at Mykonos, Greece (NBA TV).
FISHING: 4 p.m. — SFC: White Marlin Open at Ocean City, Md. (CBSSN).
GOLF: 6 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur Round of 64 at University Place, Wash. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: Noon — Miami at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana); 12:30 p.m. — Miami at Cincinnati (MLB Network); 3:30 p.m. — Colorado at Milwaukee (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — St. Louis at Tampa Bay (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets or Houston at Baltimore (MLB Network); 11 p.m. — San Francisco at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 9 p.m. — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at Colorado Springs (ESPN2); 9:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. San Miguelito in Group D at Tegucigalpa, Honduras (FS2).
SOFTBALL: 4:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Romero vs. Team Davidson at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Alexander at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN2).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA early rounds (Bally Sports Indiana Plus).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 11 a.m. — Little League World Series: Midwest Region semifinal game at Whitestown, Ind. (ESPN); 1 p.m. — Little League World Series regional semifinal game at Bristol, Conn. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Little League World Series regional semifinal game at San Bernardino, Calif. (ESPN2); 5 p.m. — Little League World Series: Great Lakes Region championship game at Whitestown, Ind. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Little League World Series regional championship game at Bristol, Conn. (ESPN); 9 p.m. — Little League World Series regional championship game at San Bernardino, Calif. (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 12:05 p.m. — Miami at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 6:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:40 p.m. — St. Louis at Tampa Bay (WQTY-FM 93.3).
