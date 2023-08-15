TELEVISION
GOLF: 6 p.m. — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64 at Paramus, N.J. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets or Detroit at Minnesota (MLB Network); 4 p.m. — Tampa Bay at San Francisco or Arizona at Colorado (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — Oakland at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 6 p.m. — Cleveland at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta or Philadelphia at Toronto (MLB Network); 10:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Diego (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 3 p.m. — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece (CBSSN); 9 p.m. — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC (ESPN2).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Louisville at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati-ATP/WTA second-round matches (Bally Sports Indiana).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 6 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England in semifinal at Sydney (Fox).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama in International Bracket at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro in U.S. Bracket at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba in International Bracket at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic in U.S. Bracket at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 6:10 p.m. — Cleveland at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 6:45 p.m. — Oakland at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9).
