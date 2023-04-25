TELEVISION
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE: Noon — Al Ahly vs. CFV-Beira at Cairo, Egypt (NBA TV).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 6 p.m. — Iowa St. at Iowa (BTN); 7 p.m. — Mercer at Georgia (SEC Network).
GOLF: Midnight — DP World Tour: Korea Championship first round at Incheon, South Korea (Golf Channel).
MLB: Noon — Texas at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana); 1 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota or Chicago White Sox at Toronto (MLB Network); 4 p.m. — Kansas City at Arizona (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7 or 7:30 p.m. — Washington at N.Y. Mets or San Diego at Chicago Cubs (MLB Network); 9 p.m. — St. Louis at San Francisco (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 10:30 p.m. — St. Louis at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Philadelphia Union in Leg 1 semifinal (FS1).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Louisville at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 7 p.m. — New York at Cleveland in Game 5 of Eastern Conference first round (NBA TV); 7:30 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Memphis in Game 5 of Western Conference first round (TNT); 9:30 p.m. — Miami at Milwaukee in Game 5 of Eastern Conference first round (NBA TV); 10 p.m. — Golden State at Sacramento in Game 5 of Western Conference first round (TNT).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 7 p.m. — Florida at Boston in Game 5 of Eastern Conference first round (ESPN); 9:30 p.m. — Seattle at Colorado in Game 5 of Western Conference first round (ESPN).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 11:30 a.m. — Oregon vs. Utah in Pac-12 tournament opening round at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 1:15 p.m. — Arizona vs. Southern Cal in Pac-12 tournament opening round at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 3 p.m. — Arizona St. vs. California in Pac-12 tournament opening round at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 4:45 p.m. — Washington vs. Stanford in Pac-12 tournament opening round at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 6:30 p.m. — TBD vs. UCLA in Pac-12 tournament opening round at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 8:15 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament opening-round match at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: 1 p.m. — Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA DI Championship (Golf Channel).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 11 a.m. — Duke vs. Boston College in Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal at Charlotte, N.C. (ACC Network); 1:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Virginia in ACC tournament quarterfinal at Charlotte, N.C. (ACC Network); 4 p.m. — Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse in ACC tournament quarterfinal at Charlotte, N.C. (ACC Network); 6:30 p.m. — Clemson vs. North Carolina in ACC tournament quarterfinal at Charlotte, N.C. (ACC Network).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: 5:20 p.m. — Brown County at Sullivan (WNDI-FM 95.3).
MLB: 12:05 p.m. — Texas at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 7:05 p.m. — San Diego at Chicago Cubs WAXI-FM 104.9); 9:45 p.m. — St. Louis at San Francisco (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 6:15 p.m. — DePauw at Rose-Hulman (athletics.rose-hulman.edu).
