TELEVISION
COLLEGE GOLF: 4 p.m. — Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif. (Golf Channel).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 5 p.m. — Illinois at Northwestern (BTN); 7 p.m. — East Carolina at Duke (ACC Network).
GOLF: 7 p.m. — LPGA: LOTTE Championship first round at Ewa Beach, Hawaii (Golf Channel).
MLB: 1 p.m. — San Diego at N.Y. Mets or Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (MLB Network); 1:30 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 2:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Colorado (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 4 p.m. — Washington at L.A. Angels or Miami at Philadelphia (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Atlanta (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Detroit at Toronto or Cincinnati at Atlanta (MLB Network); 7 or 10 p.m. — Cincinnati at Atlanta or L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Noon — Marist at Siena (ESPNU); 4 p.m. — Lindenwood at Utah (Pac-12 Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 3 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid in Leg 1 of quarterfinal (CBS); 10 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid in Leg 1 of quarterfinal (taped) (CBSSN); 10 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia in Leg 2 of quarterfinal (FS1).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 7:10 p.m. — Chicago at Toronto in Game 2 of Eastern Conference play-in tournament (ESPN, ESPN2); 9:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at New Orleans in Game 2 of Western Conference play-in tournament (ESPN).
NHL: 7:30 p.m. — Dallas at St. Louis (TNT); 10 p.m. — San Jose at Calgary (TNT).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP second round and Round of 16 (Bally Sports Indiana).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 7:30 p.m. — Stony Brook at Rutgers (BTN).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 5:30 p.m. — Sullivan at North Putnam (WNDI-FM 95.3).
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 3:10 p.m. — St. Louis at Colorado (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 3:10 p.m. — Rose-Hulman at Washington-St. Louis (athletics.rose-hulman.edu).
