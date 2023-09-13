Thursday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 4 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Bristol, Tenn. (FS2); 6 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol, Tenn. (FS1); 9 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Playoffs - Round of 8) at Bristol, Tenn. (FS1).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 7:30 p.m. — Bethune-Cookman at Miami (ACC Network); 7:30 p.m. — Navy at Memphis (ESPN).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: 5:30 p.m. — Illinois at Southern Cal (BTN); 8 p.m. — UCF at Purdue (BTN).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: BMW PGA Championship first round at Surrey, England (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation first round at College Grove, Tenn. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — PGA: Fortinet Championship first round at Napa, Calif. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 5:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Detroit (Bally Sports Indiana); 12:30 or 1 p.m. — Washington at Pittsburgh or Cincinnati at Detroit (MLB Network); 2 or 4 p.m. — Miami at Milwaukee or Arizona at N.Y. Mets (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Tampa Bay at Baltimore (Fox).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 6 p.m. — Oregon St. at California (Pac-12 Network); 10 p.m. — Washington at Stanford (Pac-12 Network).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — St. Paul at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Charleston at Myrtle Beach in Game 2 of division series (Marquee Sports Network).
TENNIS: 8 a.m. — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Australia vs. France, Canada vs. Sweden and Czech Rep. vs. South Korea; and San Diego-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); 8:30 p.m. — San Diego-WTA and Osaka-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 7 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama (SEC Network); 9 p.m. — TCU at BYU (ESPNU).
RADIO
MLB: 12:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Detroit (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550).
WEBSTREAMING
NFL: 8:15 p.m. — Minnesota at Philadelphia (Prime Video).
