TELEVISION
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — N.C. State at Notre Dame (ACC Network); 7 p.m. — Mississippi at Missouri (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Alabama (ESPNU).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: DS Automobiles Italian Open first round at Rome (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: Wells Fargo Championship first round at Charlotte, N.C. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown first round at San Francisco (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Washington (Marquee Sports Network); 12:30 p.m. — L.A. Angels at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 1 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Detroit or L.A. Angels at St. Louis (MLB Network); 3:30 or 4 p.m. — Seattle at Oakland or Atlanta at Miami (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Toronto at Boston (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 1 p.m. — Michigan vs. Penn St. in Big Ten tournament semifinal at Baltimore (BTN); 3:30 p.m. — Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins in Big Ten tournament semifinal at Baltimore (BTN); 6:30 p.m. — Providence vs. Georgetown in Big East tournament semifinal at Milwaukee (CBSSN); 9:30 p.m. — Villanova vs. Denver in Big East tournament semifinal at Milwaukee (CBSSN).
MEN'S SOCCER: 3 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion (USA).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 9:10 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Golden State in Game 2 of Western Conference semifinal (ESPN).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 7 p.m. — Florida at Toronto in Game 2 of Eastern Conference semifinal (TNT); 9:30 p.m. — Seattle at Dallas in Game 2 of Western Conference semifinal (TNT).
TENNIS: 7 a.m. — Madrid-WTA semifinal and Madrid-ATP quarterfinal and doubles semifinal (Tennis Channel); 2 p.m. — Madrid-WTA semifinal and Madrid-ATP quarterfinal (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 6 p.m. — Michigan vs. Northwestern in Big Ten tournament semifinal at Columbus, Ohio (BTN); 7:30 p.m. — TBD vs. Southern Cal in Pac-12 tournament semifinal at Berkeley, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 8:30 p.m. — Rutgers vs. Maryland in Big Ten tournament semifinal at Columbus, Ohio (BTN); 10 p.m. — TBD vs. Stanford in Pac-12 tournament semifinal at Berkeley, Calif. (Pac-12 Network).
RADIO
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Washington (WAXI-FM 104.9); 1:15 p.m. — L.A. Angels at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.