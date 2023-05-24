TELEVISION
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 10:30 a.m. — Southeastern Conference tournament third-round game at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 11 a.m. — Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest in Pool A of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at Durham, N.C. (ACC Network); 11 a.m. — Game 6 of Big Ten tournament at Omaha, Neb. (BTN); 1 p.m. — Arizona St. vs. Oregon St. in Pool B of Pac-12 tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz. (Pac-12 Network); 2 p.m. — SEC tournament third-round game at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 3 p.m. — North Carolina vs. Virginia in Pool B of ACC tournament at Durham, N.C. (ACC Network); 3 p.m. — Game 7 of Big Ten tournament at Omaha, Neb. (BTN); 5 p.m. — Game 7 of Big 12 tournament at Arlington, Texas (ESPNU); 5:30 p.m. — Southern Cal vs. Washington in Pool C at Scottsdale, Ariz. (Pac-12 Network); 5:30 p.m. — SEC tournament third-round game at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 7 p.m. — N.C. State vs. Miami in Pool D of ACC tournament at Durham, N.C. (ACC Network); 7 p.m. — Game 8 of Big Ten tournament at Omaha, Neb. (BTN); 8:30 p.m. — Game 8 of Big 12 tournament at Arlington, Texas (ESPNU); 9 p.m. — SEC tournament third-round game at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 10 p.m. — Oregon vs. Stanford in Pool A of Pac-12 tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz. (Pac-12 Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 7 p.m. — Georgia at Florida St. in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2); 9 p.m. — Oregon at Oklahoma St. in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: KLM Open first round at Cromvoirt, Netherlands (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship first round at Benton Harbor, Mich. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge first round at Fort Worth, Texas (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — LPGA: Bank of Hope Match Play Day 2 at Las Vegas (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 5 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: Noon — St. Louis at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest); 12:30 or 1 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati or Toronto at Tampa Bay (MLB Network); 7 or 7:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs or Philadelphia at Atlanta (MLB Network).
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: 9 a.m. — World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic in quarterfinal at Tampere, Finland (NHL Network); 1 p.m. — World Championship: Canada vs. Finland in quarterfinal at Tampere, Finland (NHL Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 1:50 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. England in Group E at La Plata, Argentina (FS2).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 8:30 p.m. — Miami at Boston in Game 5 of Eastern Conference final (TNT).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Vegas at Dallas in Game 4 of Western Conference final (ESPN).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA and Rabat-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA and Rabat-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 10 p.m. — Las Vegas at Los Angeles (CBSSN).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 3:30 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. TBA in Missouri Valley Conference tournament at Bob Warn Field (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 12:35 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550, WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:05 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 4 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. TBA in Missouri Valley Conference tournament at Bob Warn Field (ESPN+).
